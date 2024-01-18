Elizabeth Warren Promises 'Abortion Will Be On The Ballot' This Year

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) scorched Donald Trump on Wednesday for his role in getting Roe v. Wade overturned, saying the former president is the reason “abortion will be on the ballot in 2024.”

“He proudly put this Supreme Court in place,” Warren told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner. “He proudly screened them for their position on abortion. And he is responsible for the state of abortion in this country right now.”

Trump, who won Iowa’s GOP caucuses this week and leads the pack for the Republican presidential nomination, is still boasting about his role in packing the U.S. Supreme Court with abortion opponents, leading to the downfall of federal reproductive rights protections in 2022.

Warren predicted that if Republicans win big in November, the procedure could become completely inaccessible nationwide.

“If the Republicans had the House, the Senate and the White House ― and please, no ― but if that happened, I don’t think there’s any doubt they’re going for a nationwide abortion ban,” she said. “They’ve made that clear.”

"If you care about abortion rights. If you care about protecting the right of people to have access to abortion, understand this: Donald Trump and the Republicans are coming for you." @SenWarren makes the stakes clear for reproductive rights in the 2024 election.

“Abortion will be on the ballot in 2024,” Warren promised.

She listed some of the grim events that have arisen in the U.S. since the fall of Roe.

“A 10-year-old who needs an abortion and can’t get it in her state,” Warren said. “A mother who desperately wants a baby, but understands that this fetus in her is badly deformed and she needs an abortion. Another mother, whose life is at risk, and doctors stand beside her saying, ‘Is she close enough to death for us to give her an abortion under local laws?’ So, it’s watching the reality unfold [a] piece at a time.”

Lawmakers have made abortion illegal in 14 states over the past 18 months. But voters have repeatedly upheld access to the procedure in places where it’s landed on the ballot ― even in deep red states and swing states, from Kansas and Kentucky to Ohio and Michigan.

Polls show that a majority of Americans support some degree of access to abortion. In a 2023 Gallup poll, a record-high 69% of people said abortion should generally be legal during the first three months of pregnancy, and 52% said abortion is morally acceptable.

