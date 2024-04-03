Elizabethtown native shining as midfielder for Louisville City FC
The Newfoundland Growlers won't finish out the 2023-2024 season, marking the second time a Toronto Maple Leafs minor league affiliated team has left the province. With six games left on the schedule, the ECHL announced on Tuesday its board of governors voted to terminate the club's membership effective immediately "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws." In a statement posted on its website, the Growlers said team owners Deacon Sports and Entertainment couldn't finalize a s
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan. The team announced Monday it has agreed to a two-year entry-level contract with the 22-year-old native of Dartmouth, N.S. The deal carries an average annual value of US$875,000 and begins in 2024-25. Quillan had 17 goals and 29 assists in 39 games for Quinnipiac this season and was named the Eastern College Athletic Conference's best defensive forward. The six-foot, 201-pound centre tallied 38 goals and 55
Count the Vancouver Whitecaps among those watching Alphonso Davies' future with Bayern Munich with interest. The Whitecaps will benefit from any future transfer, thanks to a sell-on clause negotiated in the Canadian star's sale to the German powerhouse in July 2018. At the time, the Whitecaps said the fixed transfer fee and "additional compensation" could total more than US$22 million, a then-record for the league. A Whitecaps spokesman confirmed that the transfer agreement included the MLS team
SHREWSBURY, N.J. — The ECHL has terminated membership of the Newfoundland Growlers franchise effective immediately, the league announced Tuesday. The ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs said its board of governors voted to revoke the Growlers' membership "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL bylaws" but did not elaborate further. In a statement, Deacon Sports and Entertainment, the majority owner of the Growlers, said it was unable to sell the St. John's-based team before T
SCHAFFHAUSEN — Canada's Brad Gushue posted a pair of wins Tuesday to kick off a busy stretch for his St. John's, N.L.-based team at the world men's curling championship. Gushue posted a 7-4 victory over New Zealand's Anton Hood in the morning draw at the IWC Arena and then dumped American John Shuster 8-2 in the evening session. It was the first of four straight two-game days for the Canadian side of Gushue, Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker. Canada was in sole possession of second pla