Elk Grove’s new Amazon Fresh to change the way groceries are bought. Here’s how

Hundreds of people lined the block. Some sat for artists to paint avocados and strawberries on their arms.

A handful of locals camped out overnight, arriving as early as 9 p.m. Wednesday for a chance to be first in line when doors opened at 8 a.m. Thursday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

All for the new Amazon Fresh Elk Grove grocery store.

“It’s finally opening,” said overnight camper Ryan Trach, a student at Cosumnes River College. “So we were excited about it.”

The new store, located in The Ridge shopping center at Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road adjacent to Costco and Sephora, is the second of Amazon’s growing grocery chain in the capital region. It joins a Roseville location that opened Aug. 22.

Locals have waited a year since the new Elk Grove store first became public Thursday’s unveiling was the first opportunity to try the state-of-the-art shopping carts and app-based shopping system.

“I think the fact that I’m a Prime member and there’s 50-percent-off deals is really good with the inflation of everything,” said Natasha Mosley-Simpkins, a social worker who lives in Elk Grove while shopping Thursday morning. “Any time you can get a good deal, it’s worth it. I’m in the area a lot already, so it’s not that much additional time and effort to come out here.”

What’s inside?

The 41,500-square-foot store has Dash Carts, which allow shoppers to scan their groceries on the cart and leave the store through an express lane without having to check out at a cashier’s line. Users scan a QR code on the Amazon app to get started and those with Prime memberships can get extra savings. Credit cards linked to their Amazon accounts get charged automatically whether users are Prime members or not.

For produce, the carts have built-in scales to automatically weigh the items once put in the carts. Sensors and cameras along the store’s ceiling prevent anyone from leaving the store without being charged. There are also traditional carts and checkout lines.

“We’ve got competitive pricing, we’ve got a ton of programs like our Prime membership, we’ve got a lot of ways to just save big (with) great coupons, great deals,” said store manager Colby Martinez.

An Amazon Fresh fact sheet says the store’s opening created dozens of local jobs with a starting wage of $16.50 an hour. The chain partnered with regional brands at each location, with the Elk Grove store offering local products from Alvarado Street Bakery, Equator Coffees and 4505 Meats.

The store sells more mainstream and budget brands than Whole Foods, also owned by Amazon, as well as organic items.

“Our residents want a variety of shopping experiences and options,” said Elk Grove mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen while getting produce painted on her arm by an Amazon Fresh staffer. “This is just one more of those outlets. I’ve had an opportunity to wander inside and they have something called dynamic pricing, and so it analyzes price points of the local grocery stores, and they’re able to beat it. And in today’s economy, I think that’s a great plus.”

Singh-Allen also noted the store partnered with nonprofits, including Feeding America and the Sacramento Food Bank, to provide financial support and groceries.

“I’m a big believer in shop local, eat local, the farm-to-fork movement,” Singh-Allen said. “And having that nexus is important, and also their commitment to our local charities and nonprofits — that’s a wonderful partnership I like to see.”

The store is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.