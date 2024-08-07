Elk Grove approves plans to develop a $13.4 million subdivision. Here’s what it’ll include

A new $13.4 million subdivision is being established in a southern area of Elk Grove following the city’s final mapping approval of a housing project.

Elk Grove City Council late last month unanimously agreed on plans with Taylor Morrison of California to develop the Telos Greens Project, an approximately 26.2-acre neighborhood to be built south of Bilby Road, near Angsley Drive and east of Montaria Way.

According to a city report, the project has planned for 85 residential lots and a park lot, along with other lots for drainage, greenways and landscaping.

The Telos Greens project was first brought before the city in 2022 when city officials considered a tentative subdivision map and layout design review of the project. Elk Grove Director of Development Services Christopher Jordan said the final map approval is one of the last administrative steps in the process.

A future Elk Grove Unified School District elementary school will sit across the street, directly east of the subdivision, Jordan said.

“There is also a trail on the west side that connects from Bilby to the drainage channel, with continuing service east and west,” Jordan said. “Civil (roadway and utility) improvements are happening now.”

A map shows the project area for Telos Greens, a $13.4-million subdivision approved last month by Elk Grove city leaders.

The project, according to a 2022 city staff report, is also planned to design and construct a pedestrian bridge over the Laguna Ridge Channel at the south boundary of the Telos Greens site.

A city staff report said the Telos Greens project includes 1.3 acres of greenways that provide off-street access and connectivity along the drainage channel connecting the park site to B Way and the Bruceville Meadows subdivision to the west, as well as Bilby Road to the north.

The project will also include a 4.8-acre park site.

Elk Grove continues to build an exponential amount of homes for its growing population of nearly 180,000 people. There are new homes being built — and some already complete — all around Elk Grove including northern parts of Elk Grove near Shledon Road, east near Bond and Waterman Road and southern parts of Big Horn Blvd near Bilby Road such as the Telos Greens project.

“We are certainly seeing a lot of new development right now,” Jordan said. “The last 12 months was our busiest since before the recession (with) more than 1,000 single family building permits in the July to June period.”

An estimated completion date for the Telos Greens subdivision has not been released. However, Jordan said that home construction should start in the coming months.