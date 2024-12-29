Elk Grove police search for suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle

CBC

A vehicle was stolen in a Highway 401 roadside robbery involving suspects posing as police officers, OPP say. Police say that members of the Chatham-Kent detachment of Elgin County OPP were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near the 65 kilometre mile marker for a report of a robbery around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25. Police say the complainant reported being stopped by two vehicles, one with flashing red and blue lights. "The complainant's vehicle was approached by two suspects while anoth