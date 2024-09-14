Elk Grove woman accused of leading terrorist group will stay in jail until trial
A federal judge ruled Friday to keep the Elk Grove woman accused of leading a white supremacist terror organization behind bars as she awaits trial. The detention hearing for Dallas Humber only lasted a few minutes in the downtown Sacramento courtroom before Chief United States Magistrate Judge Carolyn Delaney made her decision. Humber and an Idaho man, Matthew Allison, are accused of leading the "Terrorgram Collective," a white supremacist group online, trying to start a race war.