Who are Ella and Cole Emhoff? Meet America's second family, who calls the VP 'Momala.'

As America’s first second gentleman, Doug Emhoff became the first person to bear the title when Vice President Kamala Harris was sworn into office in 2021.

But how did the two meet? Originally from Brooklyn and raised in New Jersey, Emhoff became an attorney in Los Angeles, focusing on entertainment and intellectual property law. In 2013, one of Emhoff’s clients – who also happened to be Harris’ best friend – set the pair up on a date.

Harris and Emhoff were married in 2014 in Santa Barbara, California where Harris’ sister, Maya, officiated. It was Harris’ first marriage and Emhoff’s second, and they share two adult children from his former marriage, Ella and Cole.

Who is Ella Emhoff?

Ella Emhoff is the daughter and second child of Doug and Kerstin Emhoff. The 25-year-old model and fashion designer recently defended Harris against vice-presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, who, in a 2021 Fox News interview, called the vice president and other female lawmakers “childless cat ladies” with “no direct stake” in America.

Model and designer Ella Emhoff hosts the ‘Ella Emhoff Likes To Knit’ show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on February 11, 2023.

Ella Emhoff reposted the statement on her Instagram story, saying, “How can you be ‘childless’ when you have cutie pie kids like Cole and I,” referring to her brother.

She and her mother said Harris has co-parented with the two for the last ten years. Ella tagged her mother’s Instagram handle to say, “I love my three parents.”

Who is Cole Emhoff?

Cole Emhoff and his now wife Greenley Cole Emhoff

Cole Emhoff, 29, is Doug and Kerstin’s son and first child. He is named after jazz musician John Coltrane and currently works as an executive assistant at Plan B Entertainment, an American production company founded by Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Brad Grey, and Kristen Hahn.

