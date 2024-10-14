Ella Henderson bakes up a treat for surprised fans

Pop star Ella Henderson gave a free street performance outside a bakery while handing out cookies to promote her new single.

The singer-songwriter treated fans to an acoustic rendition of "Filthy Rich" along with hits such as "Ghost" at Matty’s Kitchen in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Former X Factor competitor Ella said she enjoyed meeting "June and Robert… my new favourite couple", a pair in their early 90s who had been coming to the bakery since it opened.

Owner Matty Caplin told the BBC Sunday afternoon's event had an "atmosphere filled with warmth, laughter and a shared sense of community".

He said he had been an “avid fan” of Ella Henderson since the age of 14 and they had met in 2012.

"I had always dreamed of opening my own bakery, while Ella aspired to become a singer-songwriter.

"Over the years, we grew up together, each pursuing our dreams. Ella came by to show her support for my bakery."

Mr Caplin, who lives in Bushey, said it was "heartwarming" and "overwhelming" to see "the incredible turnout".

"Seeing everyone come together made the occasion even more special, and I couldn't help but feel grateful for all the love and support," he added.

