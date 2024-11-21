Ella Langley, Riley Green pick up early award at CMAs

Ella Langley arrives on the red carpet for the 58th CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. She won the award for Musical Event of the Year. Photo by John Angelillo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriters Ella Langley and Riley Green were early winners Wednesday night in an award announced from the red carpet of the 58th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.

The two won Musical Event of the Year for their performance of "you look like you love me."

Opening this year's CMAs was a performance of "California Sober" by Chris Stapleton and Post Malone. Stapleton received five nominations this year, while Post Malone received four.

Singers Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson, and NFL legend Peyton Manning hosted the event at Bridgestone Arena.

Other performers set to grace the stage were Bryan, Wilson, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Jelly Roll. Morgan Wallen leads the nominees, followed by Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton.