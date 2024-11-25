Elle Edwards: Murder victim's father 'felt sick' after finding out her killer's co-defendant is eligible for early prison release

The father of murdered beautician Elle Edwards "felt sick" after finding out her killer's co-defendant is being released from prison early as part of a government scheme.

Ms Edwards, 26, was shot dead outside a pub in Wallasey, Merseyside, on Christmas Eve in 2022 after being caught in the middle of a gang feud.

Connor Chapman, 23, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 48 years after being found guilty of her murder.

Thomas Waring, 21, was imprisoned for nine years for possession of a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender.

Last week, Ms Edwards's father Tim received a letter from the Ministry of Justice to say Waring will be released early as part of the government's scheme to free up prison spaces.

It says he could be freed as early as April 2026 - which would be 15 months earlier than planned.

"It makes me sick to think he's being rewarded for his crimes, by being released early," Mr Edwards told the UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee.

"It pains me to think that this is the case, not just in our case but in other cases that are happening regularly."

Earlier this year, the first of 1,100 inmates were released early to ease pressure on the prison system.

Some interviewed as they left jail thanked Sir Keir Starmer and his government - while others popped bottles of champagne.

The move has proved unpopular with the public, with concerns raised about reoffending and safeguarding.

As well as killing Ms Edwards, Chapman injured five men, two of which were his intended targets.

Their trial at Liverpool Crown Court heard that Waring helped burn out the Mercedes that was used to carry out the shooting.

After they were sentenced last year, Mr Edwards said he hopes Chapman "rots in hell", shouting "goodbye lad" and "scumbag" as the judge read out his sentence.