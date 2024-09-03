Elle Macpherson refused chemotherapy to treat breast cancer despite advice from 32 doctors

Elle Macpherson has revealed that she refused to undergo chemotherapy for breast cancer despite the advice of 32 doctors.

The supermodel and mother of two, 60, is now in “clinical remission” after being diagnosed seven years ago.

In her upcoming memoir, Life, Lessons, and Learning to Trust Yourself, Macpherson revealed how she decided to take a holistic approach to the disease and refused to use traditional medicine – going against the wishes of her family.

Speaking to Women’s Weekly, the Australian model said her diagnosis in 2017 had come as a “shock”, adding: “It was confusing, it was daunting in so many ways and it really gave me an opportunity to dig deep in my inner sense to find a solution that worked for me.

“Saying no to standard medical solutions was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. But saying no to my own inner sense would have been even harder,” she explained.

The model was diagnosed with HER2-positive oestrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma - YANN GAMBLIN/GETTY/PARIS MATCH

Macpherson, who is the founder of wellness company WelleCo, was diagnosed with HER2-positive oestrogen-receptive intraductal carcinoma – a type of breast cancer – after undergoing a lumpectomy to remove cancerous tissues.

After her diagnosis, doctors advised her to undergo a mastectomy with radiation, chemotherapy, hormone therapy and a breast reconstruction.

However, Macpherson – who was dating the anti-vaxxer Andrew Wakefield at the time – decided to forgo the use of traditional medicine to treat the cancer and instead explained that she was being “true” to herself in trusting her own body.

She admitted to praying and meditating on a beach in Miami as she opted to treat the condition with “an intuitive, heart-led holistic approach”.

“People thought I was crazy,” she revealed, but she explained that she found chemotherapy treatment too “extreme”.

Elle Macpherson pictured with Andrew Wakefield, an anti-vaxxer - SPLASH NEWS

After her diagnosis, the supermodel spent eight months under “holistic treatment” in Phoenix, Arizona, where she was supported by her personal doctor, holistic dentist, osteopath, chiropractor, naturopath and two therapists.

Macpherson is now in “clinical remission”, which she refers to as “utter wellness”.

During her time in Phoenix, she focused on “addressing emotional as well as physical factors associated with breast cancer”.

She said she spent her days “focusing and devoting every single minute to healing myself”.

The model also revealed her family’s mixed reactions to her unorthodox treatment approach, saying that her eldest son Flynn, 26, “wasn’t comfortable” with her choice to forgo chemotherapy.

“Flynn, being more conventional, wasn’t comfortable with my choice at all,” she said. “He is my son, though, and would support me through anything and love me through my choices, even if he didn’t agree with them.”

Arpad “Arki” Busson, her former partner of 10 years, also “didn’t agree” with her methods, but wrote her a letter saying he was “proud” of the courage she was showing.

Cy, 21, her younger son, fully supported his mother’s decision because he believed chemotherapy was “a kiss of death”, she said.

Soul searching

Macpherson had previously had a cancer scare in 2013, when doctors found a lump in her breast which turned out to be benign.

The health scare inspired her to re-evaluate her approach to wellness and the model previously told the Mail on Sunday: “It was a really big warning. I did some soul searching and realised that maybe I was taking the wrong vitamins and minerals, not eating properly and was too stressed.”

She now adheres to an elaborate wellness routine, including meditation, acupuncture, cold plunging, sound healing, a plant-based diet, tea ceremonies, sessions in an infrared sauna and taking a range of supplements and elixirs from her own wellness brand.

While experts agree that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is both important in the prevention of cancer and during cancer treatment, typical treatment for the disease revolves around chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery.

Cancer Research UK notes that some cancer patients choose to implement complementary therapies into their treatment to ease side effects, such as acupuncture, herbal medicine, massage therapy, yoga and visualisation.