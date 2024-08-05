Elle Macpherson to share 'well-learned wisdoms' in memoir

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Australian supermodel revealed that she has penned a book about her life titled Elle. "Each experience, every circumstance, every situation is valuable insofar as it teaches us something," she wrote alongside an image of the cover, which includes snaps from past photoshoots she did with Gilles Bensimon and Ellen von Unwerth. Elle, 60, didn't share any further details about the content of the memoir. But a release from publisher Penguin Australia notes that the book will chronicle her early life, modelling career in New York, relationships, journey into motherhood, and business ventures.