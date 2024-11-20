Elle Women in Hollywood: Photos of Cameron Diaz Demi Moore and More

Cameron Diaz made a rare public appearance Tuesday in Los Angeles to help honor “Emilia Pérez” stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón at Elle magazine’s Women in Hollywood event.

“It’s really quite incredible to be in this room right now because it reminds me so much of what I love about making movies – the intimacy and the connection,” Diaz said. She praised “Emilia Pérez” as “a powerful exploration of identity, resilience and the courage it takes to break free from the constraints of societal norms, of patriarchal constraints.

“It is also a deeply human story about love and a journey to find one’s authentic self,” Diaz continued. “What these three actresses have accomplished with this film…it is truly remarkable. Together, they have created something unforgettable.”

On the carpet, Gomez told me that the attention she and the film have been getting “has been beautiful and overwhelming, in a good way.”

She cracked that the hardest challenge has been making sure she gets enough sleep. “I can fall asleep anywhere,” Gomez said. “I can fall asleep at a concert.

“Anora” star Mikey Madison was also honored. “I’m still processing a lot,” she told me about the praise – and awards buzz – she’s been receiving for her work in the Sean Baker drama. “It takes me a long time to digest and process my feelings. Often something amazing will happen and someone will ask, ‘How do you feel about that?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know yet. Give me a couple of days.’ But I feel lucky. I’m excited.”

Madison said her most exciting moment promoting “Anora” was getting the chance to meet Demi Moore’s dog, Pilaf.

It was a throwback Tuesday for Moore when she received her award from Melanie Griffith, Rosie O’Donnell and Rita Wilson, her co-stars in the 1995 film “Now and Then.”

Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton, who co-star in Pedro Almodóvar’s first English-language film, “The Room Next Door,” were also recognized. “When I first saw [Almodóvar’s] ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,’ I was so flabbergasted by the originality of his voice, his world view but I never ever ever imagined I’d be working with him,” Moore said. “He was always saying that maybe one day he’d make an English-language film…but then I just got this email complete out of the blue. Pedro emailed me and said, ‘I’m making this movie with Tilda and I’d love for you to be in it.’ I had no idea it was coming. I looked up at my husband and said, ‘Oh my god, what do I say?’ and he said, ‘You just say yes.’”

Honoree Danielle Deadwyler pulled double duty on Tuesday. She not only was on hand to walk the carpet at the Elle event, but she rushed across town to do the same at the premiere of her latest film “The Piano Lesson” before returning to the Four Seasons to accept her award

Deadwyler told me that she has a “romance” project in the works. “And I’ve got some horror coming,” Deadwyler said. “Body horror I think is interesting.”

Hosted by Elle editor-in-chief Nina García, the dinner’s presenting sponsors were Ralph Lauren and Harry Winston with TikTok as supporting sponsor.

Demi Moore, Pedro Almodóvar, Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore

Demi Moore, wearing Ralph Lauren, Pedro Almodóvar, Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Selma Blair

Selma Blair attends ELLE’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Harry Winston and TikTok at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Christian Serratos

Christian Serratos attends ELLE’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash-Betts attend ELLE’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Karla Sofía Gascón

Selena Gomez, wearing Ralph Lauren, Zoe Saldana, and Karla Sofía Gascón attend ELLE’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Ariana Greenblatt

Ariana Greenblatt at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

KiKi Layne and Colman Domingo

KiKi Layne and Colman Domingoat Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Eva Longoria

Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Eva Longoria at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Tefi Pessoa

Tefi Pessoa, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends ELLE’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Karla Sofía and Selena Gomez

Karla Sofía Gascón and Selena Gomez, wearing Ralph Lauren, at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Mikey Madison and Colman Domingo

Mikey Madison and Colman Domingo, both wearing Ralph Lauren, at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Mikey Madison, Saoirse Ronan and Demi Moore

Honorees Mikey Madison, wearing Ralph Lauren, Saoirse Ronan, and Demi Moore, wearing Ralph Lauren, and Elle editor-in-chief Nina García at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Danielle Deadwyler, Julianne Moore and Zoe Saldaña

Honorees Danielle Deadwyler, Julianne Moore, and Zoe Saldaña at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Saoirse Ronan and Carey Mulligan

Saoirse Ronan and Carey Mulligan at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Jason Weinberg, Demi Moore and Kevin Huvane

Jason Weinberg, Demi Moore and Kevin Huvane at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Victoria Justice and Julianne Moore

Victoria Justice and Julianne Moore at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Brianne Howey, Kristy Sarah and Christian Serratos

Brianne Howey, Kristy Sarah and Christian Serratos at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Alix Earle, Eva Longoria and Elsa Marie Collins

Alix Earle, Eva Longoria, wearing Ralph Lauren, and Elsa Marie Collins at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Melanie Griffith, Rita Wilson, Demi Moore and Rosie O’Donnell

Melanie Griffith, Rita Wilson, Demi Moore and Rosie O’Donnell at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Danielle Deadwyler, Pedro Almodóvar and Zoe Saldaña

Danielle Deadwyler, Pedro Almodóvar and Zoe Saldana at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Tilda Swinton and Mikey Madison

Tilda Swinton and Mikey Madison at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.

Freddy Wexler and Jackie Tohn

Freddy Wexler and Jackie Tohn at Elle’s 2024 Women in Hollywood celebration.