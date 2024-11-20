Ellen DeGeneres Flees America Before Trump Can Take Office

Ellen DeGeneres said that her recent stand-up special on Netflix would be her last. And now, after getting “kicked out of show business,” as she put it, the comedian has apparently self-exiled across the pond.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have put their Montecito, California home on the market and fled the country to Great Britain with no plans to return—a move spurned by the election of Donald Trump this month.

The Daily Beast has reached out to both DeGeneres and de Rossi for comment.

Someone “close to the former TV host” told TheWrap that Trump’s decisive win was the primary motivator for the move and that the couple may never come back to the United States. Just a few months earlier, DeGeneres sold a separate home near Santa Barbara for a whopping $96 million.

Another source told TMZ that the couple actually purchased their new home in the Cotswolds region on rural England before the election, but were “very disillusioned” by the results and decided to “get the hell out.”

“There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president,” DeGeneres posted on her Instagram account after Joe Biden stepped aside over the summer. She later shared a video of de Rossi wearing a “Kamala” t-shirt just before the election.

In her Netflix special For Your Approval, which was released in September, DeGeneres opened up about the experience of getting “canceled” for alleged mistreatment of her daytime talk show staff. She also revealed that she had recently been diagnosed with OCD, ADHD and “full-on osteoporosis.”