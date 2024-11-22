Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Let Loose on Date Night at English Pub After Leaving the U.S. for Cotswolds

The couple were spotted spending time with singer Natalie Imbruglia at a star-studded English pub

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are taking some time for themselves after moving to England.

In a Nov. 13 joint Instagram post from local pub The Farmer's Dog and singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia, 49, DeGeneres can be seen enjoying a live music performance alongside de Rossi and several friends as a few pints of beer sat on the table in front of them.

The video showed Imbruglia and some friends singing along to the music before it pans to DeGeneres, 66, and de Rossi, 51, who wave to the camera.



"@natalie_imbruglia @thetallirish @jamesblunt what a great night in the pub with @thecorrsofficial ..the way a good pub night should be," the post caption reads. "...Acoustic set, a few drinks, great friends @jeremyclarkson1 thanks for organizing it!

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday, Nov. 21, that the couple stopped by the The Farmer's Dog, which is owned by the English TV presenter and journalist Jeremy Clarkson, for a casual date night.

"They hung out with [Clarkson's partner, actress] Lisa Hogan and James Blunt, and The Corrs performed at the pub," the source said.

The source also confirmed that DeGeneres had officially moved to the celeb-favorite Cotswolds region after a few months of house hunting this year.

"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," a source told PEOPLE. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

DeGeneres' move to the U.K. comes two years after The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired its final episode in May 2022 after 19 seasons. The show ended after several former Ellen employees accused her of creating a toxic workplace.

DeGeneres and de Rossi have been dating since 2004 and the couple married in 2008 when gay marriage became legal in California. They've been candid about their relationship since then, and the Arrested Development actress even told PEOPLE during a 2021 interview that her wife is "the kindest, most generous, most loving, loyal, trustworthy person I have ever known."

"She's a very special human being. Some of it sometimes rubs off on me," de Rossi joked at the time.



The comedian is no stranger to the real estate market, having purchased and sold over 50 houses over the years. PEOPLE previously reported she sold a Montecito, Calif. home in May 2024 for $32 million after restoring it and another property in the same town she owned for less than a year in April 2022 for $15 million.

DeGeneres revealed in 2023 that she had flipped properties, including a cottage she listed for $6 million in 2022 and a Malibu house that once belonged to Brad Pitt she purchased for $12 million back in 2011.

"I don't really travel a lot. So, house flipping is my version of travel," she told local outlet The Riv at the time. "With house flipping, the scenery changes though I stay in the same general area. Only in a new place and from a new perspective."

