Site Ellie Black Friday

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
White Florida woman sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting Black neighbor in lengthy dispute
A white Florida woman who fatally shot a Black neighbor through her front door during an ongoing dispute over the neighbor’s boisterous children was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for her manslaughter conviction.
- Futurism
Three Men Die When Google Maps Tells Them to Drive Off Unfinished Bridge
Three men in India died after Google Maps reportedly told them to drive their taxi off an incomplete bridge spanning the Ramganga River. Portions of the bridge were washed away during a flood months earlier and a construction company had only begun to rebuild it. As Indian newspaper The Economic Times reports, the men […]
- Global News
Canadians with low income upset over Trudeau's holiday tax breaks
The Trudeau Liberals are touting their recent tax breaks set to roll out ahead of the holiday season. People who made less than $150,000 last year will receive a bonus cheque for $250 in the mail. There is also a "holiday" tax break on some grocery items, beer and wine, and christmas trees. But seniors who earned little to no income, and people who are unable to work, are not included, despite being among those greatest in need. Touria Izri reports.
- Hello!
Meghan Markle’s unexpected Thanksgiving guests at Montecito mansion revealed
The Duchess of Sussex shared her plans for the US holiday
- BuzzFeed
These 18 Dangerously Hilarious Internet Fails Made Me Laugh So Hard My Side Literally Split
GPS may come in handy during your extended Thanksgiving stroll.
- People
Father of Missing Hawaii Woman Found Dead in Los Angeles 2 Weeks After His Daughter's Disappearance
Police responded to a call about an "apparent suicide" at the same location where Ryan Kobayashi died after traveling to L.A. to look for his daughter Hannah
- CBC
Woman arrested in Taylor Swift ticket fraud case: Toronto police
Toronto police have arrested a GTA woman who they allege scammed dozens of Taylor Swift fans out of nearly $70,000 by promising them tickets that never materialized.The woman used the alias "Denise Blackhawk" while selling the tickets on Facebook Marketplace, police said in a news release Tuesday.Her victims would e-transfer her an agreed amount for the tickets — police noted some of these deals were done when tickets first went on sale in 2023 — and were assured they'd be sent closer to the con
- Global News
Ex-Ontario fire captain who murdered wife ‘a monster,’ judge told at sentencing hearing
Those who loved Ashley Milnes Schwalm say her murder at the hands of her husband James Schwalm has left them angry and confused. At the sentencing hearing for the former Brampton fire captain who admitted to murdering his wife, the crown asked for a period of parole ineligibility between 21 and 22 years. Catherine McDonald reports.
- CBC
Calgary man found not guilty in fatal hit-and-run incident
A Calgary man accused of fatally striking a woman with his car and then fleeing the scene has been acquitted of hit-and-run causing death. Hani Salama, 45, was accused of causing fatal injuries to Alok Akot in October 2022. Although the judge found that Salama's Mercedes was involved in the collision, Justice Jim Sawa wasn't satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that the Crown had proven it was the accused behind the wheel at the time. Cellphone records showed Salama's cellphone was in the area of
- People
Human Remains Found in Georgia Pond Possibly Linked to Couple’s 1980 Disappearance
Charles Romer, a retired oil company executive, and his wife Catherine were last heard from on April 6, 1980
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street plans major change in David and Shona plot
Coronation Street's new producer Kate Brooks has warned that the tables will turn on David Platt in the build-up to Christmas.
- allrecipes
My Dad’s 3-Ingredient Holiday Appetizer Is Embarrassingly Simple
It's been his party trick for years.
- The Canadian Press
Canada Post strike enters 12th day as negotiations continue
OTTAWA — Canada Post says it's missed out on delivering an estimated 10 million parcels as a strike by more than 55,000 workers across the country continues ahead of Black Friday.
- The Daily Beast
Sean Duffy’s Fox Host Wife Misgenders Trans Lawmaker to Make Point
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy invited Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on Fox & Friends Weekend, turning a Sunday interview into a commiseration riddled with transphobia. Campos-Duffy, whose husband was just nominated to be President-elect Donald Trump’s transportation secretary, asked Mace to lay out her recent quest to ban trans women from using women’s bathrooms on federal property, prompting Mace to repeat her oft-used lines that she’s trying to defeat “the radical left” and claiming that “men sho
- CBC
Mother faces upgraded 2nd-degree murder charge after infant found dead in Toronto highrise
Police say a 30-year-old woman faces an upgraded charge of second-degree murder, after her infant child was found dead in a midtown Toronto highrise last week.In a news release Monday, police said the charge was changed after an autopsy on the four-month-old boy. The Toronto woman was previously charged with failure to provide the necessities of life.The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.Officers were sent to the building in the area of Roselawn and Marlee avenues in the
- Associated Press
Former Kentucky sheriff pleads not guilty in the fatal courthouse shooting of a judge
Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn “Mickey” Stines is accused of gunning down District Judge Kevin Mullins in the judge’s chambers. Mullins, who held the judgeship for 15 years, died at the scene and Stines surrendered without incident. A grand jury indicted Stines last week on one count of murder of a public official.
- PA Media: UK News
Body-in-garden trial told three-year-old died after ‘breathtaking’ cruelty
The parents of Abiyah Yasharahyalah are on trial accused of causing or allowing his death and depriving him of adequate nutrition and medical care.
- CBC
'Know her name': Family mourns woman's death as former City of Lethbridge employee faces murder charge
Ginnean Briggs-Scout's family wants you to "know her name."In an RCMP news release announcing second-degree murder charges against a 61-year-old man, police described Ginnean, the victim, as "the deceased … a 28-year-old female resident of Lethbridge," whose body was discovered in a rural area near Oyen, Alta. The Briggs and Scout families sat down with CBC News at the Lethbridge home of Ginnean's parents to talk about their daughter and ensure that people know "she wasn't just some Jane Doe.""I
- CBC
Violent incidents in Mount Pearl spark fear, residents don’t feel safe, say council members
wo people were taken to hospital after separate incidents on Friday evening in the Roosevelt Avenue area in Mount Pearl. Police say a group of young people are believed to be behind both alleged assaults. As the CBC’s Terry Roberts reports, city officials say the feeling of fear is very real in the community.
- People
Deaths of Elderly Women Were Chalked Up to Natural Causes. But Victim's Daughter Suspected Something More Sinister
Monday's episode of 'People Magazine Investigates,' airing at 9/8c on ID, looks at the disturbing deaths in the Dallas area