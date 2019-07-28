Ellie Black leads Canadian team to Pan Am silver, and towards Olympic qualifier

LIMA, Peru — Four years ago, Ellie Black was the most-decorated athlete at the Pan American Games, winning five medals at the Toronto event.

The 23-year-old gymnast from Halifax took the first step toward matching that success on Saturday, notching her first medal of the 2019 Lima Games in the team event, combining with teammates Shallon Olsen, Isabela Onyshko, Brooklyn Moors and Victoria Woo for a silver medal.

Black also qualified for the all-round final, as well as all four individual apparatus finals. But her focus on Saturday was the resolve of her teammates.

"We had some little mistakes here and there today, but I was really proud of the girls," Black says. "We didn't have the greatest beam rotation, we had a couple mistakes [but] we were able to pick it up, move to floor, have some great performances and keep that momentum building.

"Overall I'm really proud of our team today, this was a really great chance to get back out there on the international stage once before world championships and just have that confidence in themselves and be able to learn from those mistakes and get stronger and better."

And that's this team's mission statement: do everything it takes to prepare for the world championships. Winning medals is special, but Black says she's more concerned about how Lima can help her and her team prepare for the upcoming world championships in Germany — where they can forge their path to the Olympics.

"[Lima] is a great experience for us to start building momentum as we go into the fall, because world championships is where we have a shot to qualify a team for the Olympic Games for Tokyo 2020," Black says.

And the team event was the main focus for Black, who is the veteran leader of this new-look Canadian women's artistic gymnastics squad.

She and Woo are the only returning members of the squad that competed in Toronto and won silver, and Black says she's excited to see what her newest teammates can achieve as they gather valuable experience ahead of worlds.

"It's exciting to be back with this new team and see what we can accomplish," Black says. "We've been working hard over the past year to make sure everyone gets a chance to train together as a team [and] feel like they are part of a family.

