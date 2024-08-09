Elliot Page is happy Viktor is 'more comfortable in himself' in The Umbrella Academy season 4

The actor tells Yahoo UK he is 'grateful to the writers' for the storylines they've given him over the years.

Elliot Page's Viktor Hargreeves has gone through quite a lot over the course of four seasons on The Umbrella Academy, but the show's last outing will finally see him feeling more assured in himself, he tells Yahoo UK.

The actor has seen his character's arc reflect his own transition in real life, with the Netflix show's third season seeing the character come out as transgender and take the name Viktor. In season 4, Viktor has a reckoning with the Hargreeves family's patriarch Reginald (Colm Feore) who all too often picked at him and made his life difficult in alternate timelines.

Not only is Viktor able to call out his father figure on his actions, the pair are also able to reconcile their relationship after Reginald realises his alternate self's misdeeds.

This was something that Page says he enjoyed exploring before the show came to an end: "I'm so grateful to the writers because, like other seasons, I get to dive into such great scenes with Viktor, and this season, we see him in a new place, he's much more comfortable in himself, much more self assured.

The Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page tells Yahoo UK how he is 'grateful to the writers' for the storylines they've given him over the years on the Netflix show. (Netflix)

"But he still has stuff he's holding on to, and in many ways in this season he gets to express a lot of the things that he's been carrying to certain people and that's a really big moment for him. So that whole aspect of this season was really so intriguing to dive into as an actor."

Reflecting on Viktor's relationship with his father figure this time around, Page went on: "I think so much of that dynamic and what Viktor dealt with in terms of his father is what held him back for so long.

"So having the ability to confront [it in] those ways and then just have those scenes in general with Colm Feore —because we didn't have tons together, in all of these seasons—just selfishly as an actor was very enjoyable to have. But it felt incredibly full circle to have those moments with Reginald."

The Umbrella Academy is out now on Netflix.