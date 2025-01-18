Ellis Cox: Mother appeals to catch son's killer on birthday anniversary

Fresh appeals have been made for information on what would have been the 20th birthday of Ellis Cox, who was shot dead in Liverpool last June.

A number of people have been arrested in connection with the murder at Liver Industrial Estate, but no one has been charged yet.

The 19-year-old's family and police have paid tribute to him and called for those with information to come forward.

He was shot in the back after a confrontation between his friends and another group of up to three males on Sunday 23 June.

His mother Carolyn paid tribute in an appeal to coincide with what would have been his 20th birthday.

"He was so kind... so laid back, so calm, so mature for his age. And he was just funny. Very funny.

"He was my baby... no mum should have to bury a child. He was my life. And I don't know what to do without him."

Meanwhile, his aunt Julie O'Toole said he was "the sort of person I think you'd be hard pressed to find anyone to say anything negative about. He was loyal, fiercely loyal... everything was about his family".

To pay tribute to Ellis, Liverpool City Council will be lighting up the Cunard Building and Liverpool Town Hall in orange on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, the senior investigating officer, spoke about the information gathered so far, six months on from Mr Cox's murder.

"I'm satisfied that the group that he was with was probably the target... and I would say that's got something in relation to do with localised drug dealing in that area. But Ellis had no involvement in that whatsoever," he said.

He added that police are looking for "really significant pieces of evidence now", including "trying to recover the firearm that was used in relation to this, looking to recover the bikes that were used by the offenders".

Mrs Cox also appealed for people to come forward with information.

"If you know anything, don't let us get to [his] next birthday and still know nothing.

"We need to get justice for Ellis. And we need to get the people who took him from us off the streets."