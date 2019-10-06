Ellis: "I feel good, I feel complete" on eve of final match with USWNT

SHOWS: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 5, 2019)(U.S. SOCCER/VERITONE - Broadcaster and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'U.S. SOCCER/VERITONE')

1. U.S. WOMEN'S NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM (USWNT) HEAD COACH JILL ELLIS SPEAKING AT NEWS CONFERENCE AT SOLDIER FIELD ON EVE OF FINAL MATCH WITH TEAM (FRIENDLY AGAINST SOUTH KOREA)

2. (SOUNDBITE)(English) USWNT HEAD COACH JILL ELLIS AFTER BEING ASKED IF SHE'S AT PEACE WITH NOT COACHING THE USWNT AT THE 2020 OLYMPICS, SAYING:

"I don't think I've got anything to make up, I mean I think honestly I've, like I said I'll own everything and I think honestly probably 2016 was the catalyst for 2019 success, so I think again I embrace everything, I've coached in three Olympics so Beijing I was there, London I was there, obviously Rio, so I've had that experience, it's a phenomenal experience, didn't feel I needed to, if I've never been to an Olympics maybe it's a different situation but I've done three and it's been great and I feel good, I feel complete."

3. WHITE FLASH

4. (SOUNDBITE)(English) USWNT HEAD COACH JILL ELLIS SAYING:

"Why is it the right time? I think, even when I took the job, I don't think this is, a national team job is, if you're blessed to do a back to back World Cup I think it's pretty unusual. It's not a job that's, there's a shelf life to this job I believe and I think that's healthy because I think it always allows the ability for there to be change and perspective. You know, it's not like a college job, in a college job every year you have a new team because you have an incoming class and so I think that's healthy. I think, on a personal level, I've got a high school freshman that I probably missed more of her birthdays than I've been at, in truth, and so there's a personal connection and piece to that in terms of the decision, and I think it was probably around Christmas I just decided that, you know, however the World Cup plays out, obviously wanted it to play out on the best terms, that this would be an appropriate time because what it also allows is, is the person that comes next, it allows them a world event prior to a World Cup which I think is also really important."

5. WHITE FLASH

6. (SOUNDBITE)(English) USWNT HEAD COACH JILL ELLIS AFTER BEING ASKED BY A YOUNG ATHLETE IN AUDIENCE WHAT HER DREAM WAS WHEN SHE WAS YOUNG, SAYING:

"It was a long time ago since I had a dream, what was my dream as a kid? You know I honestly wanted to play for England and they didn't have a team, to be fair, so I think in truth that job, I mean that dream right there, it's, I had to take a different path to be representing my country but it was, you know I had to change, you know move to a different country and pursue coaching so I just, yeah, I mean at the end of the day I, America, coming to America gave us, gave me and my family an opportunity that I don't think I would've had and, yeah, it really has been kind of a dream ride, I never envisioned doing this when I was your age so you know, but again, I wouldn't count anything out, I think you gotta pursue your passion, I think that's the key right there is pursue your passion."

7. WHITE FLASH

8. (SOUNDBITE)(English) USWNT HEAD COACH JILL ELLIS AFTER BEING ASKED IF SHE HAS ANY PLANNED PARTING STATEMENT TO THE TEAM BEFORE HER FINAL MATCH, SAYING:

"Yeah, we always have a meeting, a quick meeting before the game so before our pregame meal, that's gonna be hard to get through I think, in terms of just you know, I think they know, you know like I'm already getting emotional right now. Yeah I think it will be, you know I think that's gonna be between us and them and I'm not sure how much of that message I will get out because I think it will be pretty emotional."

STORY: United States women's World Cup winning coach Jill Ellis is feeling fine with her accomplishments on the eve of her final match with the squad.

Ellis, who clinched her second World Cup in July, will take charge of the U.S. team for the final time in a friendly against South Korea in Chicago on Sunday (October 6)

The 53-year-old spoke at a news conference Saturday (October 5) where she said was stepping down because she's spent enough time being coach of a national level team and would like spend more time with her family.

The English-born coach, who has been part of the U.S Soccer Federation's coaching system since 2000, said she expected her farewell to be emotional but was keeping any specific message for her players private.

No matter what happens Sunday, Ellis will step down as the winningest coach in U.S. women's national team history with her current record of 106 wins to just 7 losses and 18 draws.





(Production: David Grip)