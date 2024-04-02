Elloughton Greenhouses issues plea to dog owners as chickens harassed

Dog owners are being urged to keep their pets on leads to protect a flock of rescue chickens.

Staff at Elloughton Greenhouses in Welton, where a flock is allowed to roam, said one hen is missing after a dog entered the site on Monday.

Manager Jonathan Catlow said: "Dogs have strong instincts. Even well-trained dogs may go after chickens.

"We would just ask people to ensure their dogs are kept on leads."

Mr Catlow said the company, until Monday, had 16 hens and two cockerels.

He said: "We currently have one hen missing. They are all rescue chickens from battery farms. We house them in a summer house at the back of the site and allow them to roam freely.

"Unfortunately, dogs are getting on to the site and chasing after them."

'Primal instinct'

Mr Catlow said people "often think their dog will be fine" around the chickens.

"When their dog goes after the chickens, the owner will usually say it has never happened before," he said. "But it's a primal instinct."

Mr Catlow said there had been about five incidents at the site in Poolbank Lane involving dogs chasing the chickens in the past four of five years.

He recalled one incident in 2022 when he saved a chicken that had been bitten and cornered by a dog.

"These incidents can be avoided by keeping dogs on a lead," said Mr Catlow.

