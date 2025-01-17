Elma Pazar says she ‘felt mugged off’ by fellow Love Island contestants

Love Island: All Stars contestant Elma Pazar will say she feels “mugged off” by Ronnie Vint and Kaz Crossley in Friday’s show, after they kissed just moments after she kissed new partner Vint in Thursday’s episode.

In the upcoming episode, Vint will commit to Pazar, with whom he is coupled, despite the kiss with Crossley, who is single.

Speaking after the incident on the show, he will say: “It took me by surprise but also it made me realise how well we got on and I’m at an age now where I need to grow up.”

To which Pazar replies: “I put you and Kaz on a pedestal and more fool me, I felt mugged off.”

Vint agrees and says: “I like the way things are going with me and you, it was a road bump, I don’t know what you’re feeling but here and now I do enjoy being around you, I am sorry about how everything happened.”

Pazar appreciates the apology and adds: “Like you said, it’s a hurdle in the road, what do you call it? Is it a hurdle?”

After they kissed in the secret garden on Thursday’s programme, before parting ways, Crossley told Pazar what had happened, to which she replied: “You kissed? Let me just take a minute to process that.

“How did that come? I’m not cross at you because I’ve told you to go and have a chat with him. I’m more disappointed in him.”

Elsewhere in the episode, new arrival Tina Stinnes will take Luca Bish, Nas Majeed and Scott Thomas on a group date.

Bish is the first to greet her and is relieved she is not an ex, telling her he felt they had “that instant attraction right away”.

Thomas, who was in series two with Stinnes, was surprised to see her, and said: “I’ve always been intrigued by you because we didn’t get our chance last time, you were always my original type.”

Majeed asks her if she is “compatible” with Pisces, and she tells him she has never dated one. Majeed replies: “Well, only one way to find out.”

The second series of Love Island: All Stars, based in South Africa, sees the return of famous faces including Curtis Pritchard, who appeared in series five, and Thomas, who was in series two.

Also in this year’s line-up is series six islander Majeed; series nine star Olivia Hawkins; series eight islander Bish; Crossley from series four; series five islander India Reynolds; series 11 contestant Vint; and series 10’s Catherine Agbaje.

In the spin-off show former contestants return to the villa to try to find love.

Love Island: All Stars returns to screens at 9pm on Friday, on ITV2 and ITVX.