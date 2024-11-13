Elon Musk to lead new efficiency department named after his favourite cryptocurrency

Elon Musk will lead a Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, Donald Trump announced on Tuesday evening.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies — essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement,” Mr Trump said in a statement.

Hailing the new department as “potentially the Manhattan Project of our time” Mr Trump said it would “drive large scale structural reform, and create an “entrepreneurial approach to government never seen before”.

Mr Musk had been widely tipped to play a key role in the president-elect’s administration. He was one of Mr Trump’s highest profile figures on the election trail and is said to have spent millions helping to fund his campaign. The acronym of the new department, DOGE, coincides with the name of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin that Mr Musk promotes.

Mr Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and former candidate in the Republican primaries, has also been a vocal supporter of Mr Trump and a regular at campaign rallies.

Mr Trump said the work of the new department would conclude by July 4, 2026, and a smaller and more efficient government would be its “gift” to the country on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Mr Musk posed with Donald Trump and his family the day after the presidential election

Both Mr Musk and Mr Ramaswamy come from the private sector as Mr Trump turns to business figures to help his new administration

Mr Musk leads Tesla, social media platform X and SpaceX, while Mr Ramaswamy is the founder of a pharmaceutical company with a personal wealth estimated at just under $1 billion

“This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!” Mr Musk said, according to Mr Trump’s statement.

Mr Musk the world’s richest man, whose companies have billions of dollars of federal contracts, has been a constant presence by Mr Trump’s side and appeared in a family photo with the president-elect and his children and grandchildren in a post-election picture.

He has since been seen at the Mar-a-Lago club as the Mr Trump puts together his top team and has also been sighted at the nearby golf club where on Sunday Kai Trump, the president elect’s granddaughter, posted a picture of them together

Kai Trump posted a picture of Mr Musk and his son at the golf course at Mar-a-Lago

He has also played a role in more political matters being added to a post-election call with Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian President amid speculation over what policy Mr Trump will take over Russia’s war. He has previously said he will end it in a day

Mr Trump has been rapidly putting together his Cabinet with a series of positions announced this week.

His first nomination was Susie Wiles as his chief of staff with Tom Homan as his “border czar” and Elise Stefanik as his ambassador to the United Nations

On Tuesday he named John Ratcliffe, a director of national intelligence in his first administration, to lead the Central Intelligence Agency while Fox News host Pete Hegseth will become defense secretary.

While Trump had said he already had people in mind for various roles, Howard Lutnick, the co-chairman of his transition team in charge of personnel, previously said that he had not discussed any recommendations with Trump before his win because the president-elect is notoriously superstitious.

“What I do is I go and find the greatest candidates for the role. So each role will have, let’s say, eight amazing candidates — fully vetted, fully capable of Senate confirmation, OK?” he told the Associated Press. “Then he’ll start interviewing and he’ll start considering. That’s up to him, right? He’s the chooser.”