Elon Musk could act as middleman between China and Trump in possible global trade war
Drive an hour outside China's commercial capital Shanghai, and you'll reach Elon Musk's Tesla gigafactory.
Drive an hour outside China's commercial capital Shanghai, and you'll reach Elon Musk's Tesla gigafactory.
Although personal items like purses or backpacks are still free, Air Canada is now charging an extra fee for carry-on luggage on many flights booked under its basic economy fare.
Tesla's ranking as the world's top electric vehicle seller is threatened after sales fell last year.
Automakers Honda and Nissan are the latest automakers to be talking about merging. They probably won’t be the last.
(Reuters) -The cut-off of Russian gas supplies to Moldova's breakaway Transdniestria region has forced the closure of all industrial companies except food producers, an official said on Thursday. The mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed, has suffered a painful and immediate hit from Wednesday's cut-off of Russian gas supplies to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. "All industrial enterprises are idle, with the exception of those engaged in food production - that is, directly ensuring food security for Transdniestria," Sergei Obolonik, first deputy prime minister of the region, told a local news channel.
President Joe Biden officially announced on Friday he has blocked Nippon Steel's $14.1 billion purchase of U.S. Steel, setting up a likely federal court battle.
President-elect Donald Trump has always been seen as something of a business-friendly president, yet despite that fact, American businesses are already threatening to increase their prices when Trump takes office again in January of 2025.
Justin Baldoni filed a lawsuit, in which he alleges that an "enraged" Ryan Reynolds accused him of "fat-shaming" Blake Lively
In retirement, net worth shows the total result of a lifetime's savings, debts and investments. This measure is often more insightful than income, as it reveals your financial stability and whether...
NEW YORK — A New York City judge on Thursday granted Jay-Z’s request to file a motion for dismissal of a lawsuit that accuses the rap titan of raping a 13-year-old with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000. Judge Analisa Torres of the Southern District of New York said Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, can file the motion by Feb. 6, according to court documents shared on X by legal affairs journalist Meghann ...
China is looking to impose further export curbs on advanced technologies, according to a notice from the Ministry of Commerce that said it had launched a public consultation on the matter. The annual export control catalogue was issued on Thursday, the same day the ministry placed dozens of US defence contractors on an export bans list. The extended restrictions would apply to technologies typically used to make electric vehicle (EV) battery components and for processing critical minerals such a
When you're working, saving for retirement feels like the hard part. Once you're retired, however, the challenge becomes spending in a disciplined fashion and according to a well-thought-out plan....
In a lawsuit filed by Baldoni against 'The New York Times' on Dec. 31, he claimed that Reynolds pressured his former agent at the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' premiere
"We want the truth to be out there," Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman told NBC News two days after Lively filed a federal complaint against the actor/director
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's commerce ministry has proposed export restrictions on some technology used to make battery components and process critical minerals lithium and gallium, a document issued on Thursday showed. If implemented, they would be the latest in a series of export restrictions and bans targeting critical minerals and the technology used to process them, areas in which Beijing is globally dominant.
Andrea Harling started "V Burger", a fully vegan fast food chain, during the pandemic, with a business model that focused on food delivery apps. But nearby construction and a changing food landscape led her to open another restaurant on the same premises: a brunch spot called "The Sweatered Hen." Here's why one Calgary restaurant needed to add more to their business model to make it work.
As global markets experience a mixed bag of economic indicators, with U.S. consumer confidence dipping and European stocks seeing modest gains, investors are navigating an environment marked by cautious optimism and potential volatility. Amid these shifting dynamics, dividend stocks can offer a stable income stream, making them an attractive option for those looking to balance growth with reliable returns in their portfolios.
This article analyzes the likelihood of tariffs on Canadian oil imports under the Trump administration and explores the potential impact on the Canadian oil sands sector.
(Reuters) -Rivian surpassed analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter deliveries on Friday and said its production was no longer constrained by a component shortage, a positive sign for the electric vehicle maker aiming to turn its first profit. The shortage of the part used in its R1 SUV and R1T pickups, as well as its delivery vans, started in the third quarter and forced Rivian to slash its annual production target in October. "The previously discussed shortage of a shared component on the R1 and RCV platforms is no longer a constraint on Rivian's production," the company said on Friday.
Russia will no longer transport gas to Europe via Ukraine’s pipelines, further limiting its ability to raise capital
Beijing may be taking a page out of Washington’s playbook in its use of export controls and trade blacklists.