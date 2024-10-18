Elon Musk-Funded PAC Chases Jewish and Muslim Votes With Wildly Conflicting Messaging

A pro-Donald Trump Super PAC funded by Elon Musk is chasing votes in two key swing states—in ways that outright contradict each other.

The group, Future Coalition PAC, has reportedly launched a digital advertisement blitz in parts of Michigan with a significant Muslim population that portray Kamala Harris as a fast friend of Israel who’s tied to the beliefs of her Jewish husband, Doug Emhoff, Meta and Snapchat’s political ad disclosures show.

In Pennsylvania, however, HuffPost has reported that the same PAC has targeted Jewish population hubs with ads that paint Harris as being too pro-Palestine.

“Vice President Harris has chosen a side—the right side,” a woman narrates in a 30-second clip that Future Coalition’s digital ad in Dearborn, Michigan links to. “Harris has made herself clear: She stands with Israel and the Jewish people. She has, again and again.”

The advertisement being run by the Future Coalition PAC in parts of Michigan.

The clip continues by showing Harris greeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a White House visit and claims she worked to shut down pro-Palestine protests.

“Supporters of a free Palestine?” the narrator adds. “They hate her.”

In Pennsylvania, meanwhile, a near-polar opposite video has reportedly been pushed on voters who click on the digital advertisement. Per The Hill, the video’s script claims that, “in Jewish communities throughout America, questions are being asked... Why did Kamala Harris support denying Israel the weapons needed to defeat the Hamas terrorists who massacred thousands? And why did Harris show sympathy for college protesters who are rabidly antisemitic?”

A screenshot of the digital ad itself showed Harris’ smiling face superimposed over a Palestinian flag, calling her “two-faced” and opposed to Israel.

“Reject Kamala Harris & her pandering to Palestine,” the advertisement reads.

The digital advertisement reportedly being pushed in areas of Pennsylvania.

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that Musk is among the funders of conservative nonprofit “Building America’s Future,” which is listed as the lone donor to the Future Coalition PAC. The nonprofit reportedly gave $3 million.

Musk, 53, has become one of Trump‘s loudest-and-proudest supporters in the presidential election’s homestretch. In addition to giving nearly $75 million to his pro-MAGA “America PAC,” Musk has also spoken at a Trump rally and has frequently shared inflammatory posts on his social media platform, X, to criticize Harris and prop up Trump.

