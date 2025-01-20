Elon Musk Giggles Through Awkward Trump Inaugural Eve Rally Appearance

Zachary Folk
·3 min read
Elon Musk speaks at President-Elect Donald Trump's victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Scott Olson / Scott Olson/Getty Images

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance, accompanied by his son, in the middle of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory rally as rumors swirl of an already-fractured relationship between his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) counterpart, Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump invited the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX owner onstage at his pre-inauguration rally at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., where, with a smile and a giggle, he promised a roaring crowd of fans the incoming administration would make “significant changes” designed to make America strong “forever.”

Musk made brief remarks about his future work as the head of the “Department of Government Efficiency” alongside X AE A-XII, one of his twelve children.

“Little X just followed me on the stage here,” Musk said, as his four-year-old son jumped and waved his arms to a cheering crowd. “He’s a very enthusiastic supporter, as you can see.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re looking forward to making a lot of changes,” Musk said. “This victory is the start, really. What matters going forward is to actually make significant changes, cement those changes, and set the foundation for America to be strong for… a century. For centuries. Forever,” Musk stammered, while the crowd cheered and his son began jumping up and down just off camera. “And make America great again!” he added after a brief pause.

The rally saw performances by Trump-loving musicians including Kid Rock and the Village People, and speeches by family members and supporters—but notably none of his nominees for Cabinet positions or Vice President-elect J.D. Vance.

Little X joins his father Elon Musk onstage at the Trump victory rally. / Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
Little X joins his father Elon Musk onstage at the Trump victory rally. / Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“So anyway, we’re going to do great things here. Thank you,” Musk said before Trump returned to the podium.

The president-elect then spent the next few minutes gassing up his wealthiest supporter, who has become a fixture at Mar-a-Lago since the election in November, labeling him a “genius” and praising his campaign efforts in Pennsylvania.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, I always say we have to be protective of our geniuses, because we don’t have too many,” Trump said.

“We have him and Vivek,” Trump said, referencing Ramaswamy and DOGE, “and some great people working on a thing called costs. And he’s got the credibility to do it too.”

Elon Musk makes a speech during President-elect Donald Trump's pre-inauguration rally, alongside his son. / JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images
Elon Musk makes a speech during President-elect Donald Trump's pre-inauguration rally, alongside his son. / JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

Trump made no mention of the apparent rumors at DOGE, including a report from CBS which claims Ramaswamy will quit to focus on his ambitions to become Governor of Ohio.

“Vivek has worn out his welcome,” a Trumpworld source said, according to the report.

Trump also repeatedly praised the SpaceX CEO for the company’s recent success capturing booster rockets.

In October, SpaceX made history by successfully capturing a booster rocket with giant metal arms the company calls “chopsticks.” SpaceX successfully caught another booster rocket at its recent test flight last Thursday—although the Starship it launched fell apart midair.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Trump was still fixated on the booster catch. “All of a sudden, those two big arms came and hugged it like you would hug your little baby,” he said at the rally Sunday. “And that sucker landed, and nobody’s been able to do that but him.”

He also heaped praise on little X, who he called both “cute as a button” and “a great guy.”

“His son’s name is X,” Trump told the crowd of supporters. “He’s the only guy who could get away with the name X. But his son is a great guy. One thing we know—his son is smart. If you believe in the racehorse theory, he’s got a nice smart son.”

It’s not the first time Trump has brought up the “racehorse theory,” which connects genes and parentage to intelligence or other characteristics.

In 2020, Trump brought up the theory while praising supporters in Minnesota for having “good genes.” During the 2024 campaign, he connected genes to criminality, telling a conservative radio host that migrant criminals had “bad genes.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Meme Coin Immediately Crashes After Melania’s Cryptocurrency Launch

    Incoming first lady Melania Trump has joined her husband in the crypto game, launching her own “meme coin” over the weekend. But just hours after the new digital currency went live Sunday, her husband’s suffered a precipitous crash of more than 40%, according to Forbes—leading many to connect Melania’s new project to the decline of her husband’s. Announcing the news on X Sunday evening, Melania posted a black-and-white photo of herself smiling with her hands clasped together and wrote, “The Offi

  • 'Shock and awe': Trump plans 100 immediate executive actions. Here's what could be coming.

    Donald Trump intends to start his second White House term by unleashing more than 100 executive orders and directives.

  • 4 Things the Middle Class Likely Won’t Be Able To Afford Once Trump Takes Office

    President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office for a second time on Jan. 20, and big changes are expected due to his proposed policies. While he has promised the country a shift in the economy, it...

  • I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President

    With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...

  • Trump Says Having Federal Minimum Wage Doesn’t Work: What Could Happen To Your Earnings If It’s Eliminated

    In an appearance on "Meet the Press" on NBC News, President-Elect Donald Trump offered his response when pressed about his stance on the federal minimum wage. "It would be nice to have just a minimum...

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • Exclusive-German ambassador warns of Trump plan to redefine constitutional order, document shows

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's ambassador to the United States has warned that the incoming Trump administration will rob U.S. law enforcement and the media of their independence and hand big tech companies "co-governing power", according to a confidential document seen by Reuters. The briefing document, dated Jan. 14 and signed by Ambassador Andreas Michaelis, describes Donald Trump's agenda for his second White House term as one of "maximum disruption" that will bring about "a redefinition of the constitutional order - maximum concentration of power with the president at the expense of Congress and the federal states." "Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement and media will be robbed of their independence and misused as a political arm, Big Tech will be given co-governing power," it says.

  • Elon Musk Moves to Make His Own Mar-a-Lago Near BFF Trump in D.C

    Billionaire CEO Elon Musk appears to be looking to create his very own Mar-a-Lago in the nation’s capital. Multiple anonymous sources told Eater that the world’s richest man is aiming to make the winning bid on the Line, a trendy D.C. hotel that is up for auction, and turn into a “private social club.” The once buzzy 220-room hotel, which opened just seven years ago, went to auction after it failed to meet its owners’ financial expectations, according to The Real Deal.

  • Donald Trump’s pledge to ‘drill, baby, drill’ meets the reality of fracking in rural Pennsylvania

    Promises made by Donald Trump to unleash the fracking industry played a vital role in his fight to win Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the 2024 US election. Despite the consequences the industry has had for the health of rural communities like Dimock in the north of the state, many residents continue to support the incoming president. A double yellow line marks the centre of Route 29, expanding at the top of each rolling hill that sweeps across the frozen landscape of northeast Pennsyl

  • Trump didn't wait to be sworn in to start breaking his campaign promises to you | Opinion

    It's been a while since you've heard Trump promise gas at less than $2 per gallon, right? That's usually a sign he's walking away from a promise.

  • Liz Truss Has Gone To Washington For Donald Trump's Inauguration And The Online Reaction Is Not Kind

    The short-lived prime minister said the new presidency "can't come soon enough".

  • Vance will make his mark as the first millennial vice president and the potential MAGA torchbearer

    NEW YORK (AP) — As he prepares to become the nation's first millennial vice president, JD Vance is already the presumptive heir to the “Make America Great Again” movement.

  • Opinion - Mexico’s corn policy risks North America’s economic ties

    President Sheinbaum’s handling of this issue will define her legacy and Mexico’s role in the region.

  • Bannon Predicts ‘Criminal’ Zuckerberg Will ‘Flip’ on Trump

    Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has dubbed Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg a “criminal” and said he would be likely to betray the MAGA movement despite his recent efforts to woo the president-elect. The War Room podcast host told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on This Week that he saw Zuckerberg and other tech billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as “supplicants.” “They’re not there as the oligarchs,” he asserted in an interview that aired Sunday. “We had no power. President Trump wa

  • Trump says he will quickly release JFK, Robert Kennedy, MLK assassination files

    President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday he would release classified documents in the coming days related to the assassinations of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, promised on the campaign trail to release classified intelligence and law enforcement files on the 1963 assassination of JFK, as America's 35th president is widely known. He had made a similar promise during his 2017 to 2021 term, and he did in fact release some documents related to JFK's 1963 slaying.

  • Column: Martin Luther King Jr.'s son has a message for Donald Trump – and for America

    Suzette Hackney talked with Martin Luther King III about the convergence of Inauguration Day with the day of service that honors his father.

  • MSNBC Rips Bondi’s ‘Slack-Jawed, Whacked Out’ Confirmation Hearing

    Hosts of MSNBC’s flagship weekend talk show have blasted Pam Bondi’s performance during her confirmation hearings in the U.S. senate ahead of likely becoming the nation’s next Attorney General. Noting that Bondi had in many instances skirted entirely the questions put to her by the panel of senators, The Weekend host Michael Steele drew particular attention to an exchange between the former Florida Attorney General and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. Steele said, “What is stunning to me is that level of

  • Are You Smarter Than a Trump Cabinet Appointee?

    Some of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet picks struggled to answer basic questions during their Senate confirmation hearings this week. There was litany of obfuscation and waffling across the board, and such evasive action in response to “gotcha” questions is par for the course. But many non-answers—or outright wrong answers—came when befuddled nominees were asked about the departments and agencies they hope to oversee. A trio of Trump’s nominees especially fell flat with their responses,

  • The carbon tax is (nearly) dead. Now what?

    It might seem like a distant memory now, but it's worth remembering that every major federal party ran in 2021 on a platform that included a consumer carbon tax.Nearly every single Liberal, NDP and Conservative MP who currently sits in the House of Commons — up to and including Pierre Poilievre, who now says Canada needs a "carbon tax election" so he can "axe the tax" — won their seat while carrying a commitment to apply a price on carbon. The carbon tax had survived both a provincial legal chal

  • Opinion - Donald Trump and the unmooring of patriotism and democracy

    Among the reckonings necessary in the wake of Trump’s reelection is jettisoning the notion that patriotism and democracy are synergistic.