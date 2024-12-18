Elon Musk and Donald Trump hit out at Republicans over spending bill

Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Mr Musk has been nominated to run a new efficiency department - Brandon Bell

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have slammed a proposed government spending deal, in a major clash on Capitol Hill almost a month before the presidential inauguration.

Mr Trump and his allies took GOP congressmen to task on Wednesday over their backing of a continuing resolution to fund the US government beyond Friday.

The resolution is a long-awaited solution to the latest federal funding crunch, which would have effectively turned off the lights in federal agencies this weekend unless Congress voted to spend extra tax dollars.

But it also has a series of other clauses attached, which range from a deal to lease a former football stadium to the city of Washington DC, to salary increases for members of Congress.

Another clause would allow the House to quash subpoenas from the Department of Justice, which was interpreted as a way to prevent Mr Trump’s administration from investigating rival politicians.

Elon Musk (centre) has grown close to Donald Trump, backing him in the US election - Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

Mr Musk said: “Any member of the House or Senate who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in two years!”

He later added: “Please call your elected representatives right away to tell them how you feel! They are trying to get this passed today while no one is paying attention.”

The resolution runs to more than 1,500 pages and sets up a significant clash between moderate congressional Republicans and those on the MAGA wing of the party – many of whom spoke out about the continuing resolution on Wednesday.

As the controversy snowballed, Mr Trump and Mr Vance issued a joint statement late on Wednesday condemning the resolution, which was proposed by Mike Johnson, the Republican House Speaker.

They called for a “streamlined” bill without extra clauses on different subjects, which would keep the government running without “Democrat giveaways”.

“Republicans must GET SMART and TOUGH,” they said. “If Democrats threaten to shut down the government unless we give them everything they want, then CALL THEIR BLUFF.”

After their intervention, which all but guarantees that Republicans will reject the spending deal, Mr Johnson was reportedly drawing up a “Plan B” without concessions to Democrats.

If no deal can be reached by the weekend, then some government agencies will be unable to function and some civil servants will not be paid.