Elon Musk and Keir Starmer in online battle as riots grip UK
Euronews takes a look at the series of false claims online, often magnified by X owner Elon Musk, which has had a significant hand in sparking riots across England and Northern Ireland.
Euronews takes a look at the series of false claims online, often magnified by X owner Elon Musk, which has had a significant hand in sparking riots across England and Northern Ireland.
Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system
The former president deployed a new moniker for his 2024 election rival in four posts on his Truth Social platform.
Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.
‘Donald Trump is losing his marbles,’ former Congressman and Republican Adam Kinzinger said
Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto challenged former President Trump’s record and comments on the stock market Monday after the former president blamed President Biden and Vice President Harris for this week’s slide. Trump said that the Wall Street drop, triggered by instability in the Japanese economy alongside concerns over a cooling U.S. jobs market, was…
The “Daily Show” correspondent put their contradictory comments on full display.
Truth Betrayal Over the weekend, former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump took to Truth Social, the special media app that he also owns, to announce that he would be backing out of a scheduled debate against Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump had agreed to the debate, which was slated for September 10 […]
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label “weird” for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unli
Jordan Klepper also goes in the field to see how Republicans are coping with the loss of their "favorite punching bag," Joe Biden The post PA Trump Supporters Tell ‘The Daily Show’ Assassination Attempt Was a ‘Planned Job’ by Obama | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Hours before former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi formally launched the first impeachment investigation into former president Donald Trump in 2019, she received a call from the subject of the probe himself.
Former President Trump attacked ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a late-night post about what he called a “nasty and totally inappropriate” interview with Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). Stephanopoulos’s contentious interview Sunday with Donalds on ABC’s “This Week” featured the pair going back and forth over Trump’s promise to pardon defendants convicted for their role…
CNN senior political commentator Van Jones reacts to Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision to select Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota as her running mate in the 2024 election.
BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas on Tuesday named Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader in a dramatic sign of the power of the Palestinian militant group's hardline wing after his predecessor was killed in a presumed Israeli strike in Iran.
On several occasions in the past, Conor McGregor has offered public support for Donald Trump, but all it took was one video of the former U.S. president praising Khabib Nurmagomedov to undo it all. On Monday, a clip from a Trump interview with internet personality Adin Ross…
The Town of Wasaga’s mayor is calling for assistance from the Ontario government following a viral post on social media. It alleges people are defecating on the famous beach. The mayor says there’s no evidence of ‘unsanitary behaviour.’ Shallima Maharaj has the story.
Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said “it may be just and moral” to starve 2 million Gaza residents until Israeli hostages are returned, but “no one in the world would let us.”
The comedian joined Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for a no-holds-barred joke exchange that left no couch cushion unturned.
A single wallet sold $2 million worth of the token earlier Tuesday, causing market capitalization to fall from $55 million to as low as $2 million almost instantly.
Trump is solidifying his commitment to overt bigotry and Republican leaders are dodging it | Opinion
Vice President Harris leads by 3 points in a head-to-head 2024 match-up against former President Trump and in a six-way contest that includes third-party candidates, according to polling data released Tuesday. A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll, conducted Aug. 1-4, 2024, shows Harris leading Trump, 51 percent support to 48 percent, with 2 percent of respondents…