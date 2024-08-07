Elon Musk and Keir Starmer in online battle as riots grip UK

The Daily Beast

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has selected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.CNN first reported the vice president's decision. An unassuming former high school teacher and football coach, Walz, 60, emerged as a surprise standout in the Democratic veepstakes by coining the viral label "weird" for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.