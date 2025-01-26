Elon Musk makes surprise appearance during Germany’s AfD election campaign event

Elon Musk made a surprise appearance during an Alternative for Germany election campaign event, rallying the party’s far-right supporters at the end of a week when he has been embroiled in controversy.

The world’s richest person tuned in live via video link to a hall of 4,500 people in Halle in eastern Germany on Saturday, speaking publicly in support of the far-right party for the second time in as many weeks.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO urged Germans to move “past guilt” in a week when he caused uproar after he made a gesture that drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute during US president Donald Trump’s inauguration festivities. Mr Musk has strongly denied that he did so.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk speaks live via a video transmission during the election campaign launch rally of the far-right Alternative for Germany political party on Saturday (Getty Images)

His remarks come as the world prepares for the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, with the remaining survivors of Nazi Germany's atrocities set to be joined by world leaders and royalty for commemorations on Monday. The main observances take place at the site in southern Poland.

Addressing the far-right crowd alongside party leader Alice Weidel on Saturday, the US billionaire said that “children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents,” apparently referring to Germany’s Nazi past.

“There is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that,” he said.

The tech entrepreneur also spoke of preserving German culture and protecting the German people. “It's good to be proud of German culture, German values, and not to lose that in some sort of multiculturalism that dilutes everything,” he said.

Mr Musk, who spoke of suppression of speech under Germany's government, has previously attacked German chancellor Olaf Scholz on X.

For his part, Mr Scholz said on Tuesday that he does not support freedom of speech when it is used for extreme-right views.

Mr Musk spoke in favour of voting for the far-right party, telling onlookers: “I'm very excited for the AfD, I think you're really the best hope for Germany fight for a great future for Germany.”

Alice Weidel, co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD party, addresses the election campaign rally in Halle, eastern Germany, on Saturday (AFP via Getty Images)

Ms Weidel thanked him, said the Republicans were making America great again, and called on her supporters to make Germany great again.

Earlier this month, Mr Musk hosted Ms Weidel in an interview on X, stirring concern about election meddling.

Despite winter weather, anti-far right campaigners were out in force on Saturday, with around 100,000 gathering around Berlin's Brandenburg gate and up to 20,000 in Cologne, including people of all ages carrying colourful umbrellas.