Elon Musk Pal Katy Perry to Rally With Kamala Harris on Election Eve

Katy Perry has explained how she rewards Orlando Bloom for doing the housework.

Katy Perry is set to perform on Election Eve at a Kamala Harris rally—just months after sparking a firestorm of criticism for posing with a Tesla Cybertruck she was apparently gifted by Elon Musk.

The billionaire technology mogul has in recent months emerged as a top donor, surrogate, and supporter of Harris’ Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.

Perry, who is scheduled to be at the Democratic nominee’s rally in Pittsburgh on Monday, posed with a Cybertruck in an April post, thanking Musk personally for “the delivery.”

Musk later responded to the tweet, saying: “Looks good.” At the time of the post in 2017, the Cybertruck had just been recalled days prior.

Many in the comments questioned why she would support Musk.

“Why are you associating yourself with him? Not a good look Katy,” wrote one commenter.

“I hear it floats,” wrote another.

This isn‘t the first time the pop star was tied to Musk—she‘s shown interest especially in his company SpaceX over the years, and used what appear to be scaled-down models of SpaceX’s Starships in a music video.

Just a few months after her 2017 endorsement of the recalled Cybertruck, Perry interacted with Musk again by posting a video on Instagram with the caption “ready for mars @elonmusk.”

Just a few years later, Perry made a surprise appearance in Musk’s 2020 Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space broadcast. She reportedly sat “on a glittery crescent moon with a star-studded background” while watching a live feed of an astronaut launch spearheaded by the company, according to Billboard.

“We just wanted to pay homage to the ’60s,” she told the publication, “and all the incredible space travel that happened then, landing on the moon.”

Perry is just one of the stars campaigning the Democratic nominee as the 2024 election comes to a close. Lady Gaga just endorsed Harris in a social media post and will be performing at a Philadelphia rally on Monday with The Roots, Ricky Martin, Oprah Winfrey and others.

Other celebrities to attend Harris rallies include Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Cardi B and more.