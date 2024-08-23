Elon Musk praises former Singapore PM’s critique of 'wokeness'
[Source]
Elon Musk posted on his platform X a clip of former Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's critique of “wokeness,” praising it as “wisdom.” The post, which garnered millions of views in hours, reflects the world’s richest man’s long-standing opposition to the so-called “woke” culture, which he has labeled a “mind virus.”
Reactions: The clip featured Lee Hsien Loong discussing the extreme attitudes and social norms brought by “wokeness” in an interview with CNA. Lee, who resigned as prime minister in April, warned that the “movement” purportedly prevalent in the West burdens society instead of fostering cohesion. Musk’s post has since racked up 30.8 million views, drawing mixed reactions. One Singaporean user urged those in the U.S. to “lighten up a little bit” and avoid being constantly outraged. Meanwhile, another wrote in part, “You’re ending up on the wrong side of history.”
Lee’s prominence: Lee Hsien Loong, who served two decades as prime minister, is respected in Singapore for his pragmatic leadership. Musk’s admiration extends to his father, Lee Kuan Yew — Singapore’s founding father — whom he previously called “brilliant” and a “genius” for policies that shaped modern Singapore. Musk’s praises underscore his appreciation for the Lee family's impact on Singapore’s development, particularly in areas like immigration and infrastructure.
Wisdom
pic.twitter.com/NMbUbutfx1
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2024
Trending on NextShark: Elon Musk praises former Singapore PM’s critique of 'wokeness'
Download the NextShark App:
Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!