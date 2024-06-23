Elon Musk Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 12, His Third with Neuralink Corp.'s Shivon Zilis, Earlier This Year

"All our friends and family know. Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret,' " Musk said of his newest child's arrival

Chesnot/Getty Elon Musk

Elon Musk has welcomed another baby.

The Tesla founder, 52, quietly added a new member to his family earlier this year with Neuralink Corp.'s director of special projects, Shivon Zilis.

Musk confirmed the news to Page Six. “As for ‘secretly fathered,’ that is also false," he told the outlet in a statement. “All our friends and family know."

“Failure to issue a press release, which would be bizarre, does not mean ‘secret,'" the owner of X Corp. added.

The sex and name of Musk's youngest child are currently unknown.

CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12

Musk and his partners try to keep their children's lives private.

In September 2023, Grimes, who is mother to three of his kids, shared a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter), requesting privacy for her and Musk's three children.

She also addressed a number of recent headlines surrounding her co-parenting relationship with the Tesla CEO and the revelation that they quietly welcomed a third baby, son Techno, soon after Musk welcomed children with Zilis.

"Hey, I wud [sic] prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle but I want to de-escalate the narrative atm," the artist began.

Addressing her comments toward Zilis, Grimes continued, "I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue."

Emphasizing to fans that the circumstances between them weren't Zilis' "fault," she asked fans, "Plz [sic] don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."



Nathan Laine/Bloomberg via Getty Elon Musk

Musk welcomed his firstborn child, a son named Nevada Alexander, with his first wife, Justine Wilson, in 2002. The baby died at 10 weeks old of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Wilson then had twins Vivian Jenna and Griffin through IVF in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian followed in 2006.

Musk and Grimes' first child together, X Æ A-Xii, was born in May 2020.

He then secretly welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Zilis in November 2021. A year later, Grimes revealed to Vanity Fair that she welcomed a baby girl with Musk via a surrogate in December 2021 named Exa Dark Sideræl.

The news of the birth of Musk's youngest child came after journalist Walter Isaacson's 2023 biography about Musk revealed the birth of the tech titan's third child with Grimes, a son named Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by “Tau."

