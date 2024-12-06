Elon Musk Revealed as $20M Donor Behind Bizarre Pro-Trump RBG PAC

Elon Musk spent over $20 million on a pro-Trump political action committee that used the name and likeness of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to new filings.

The entire $20.5 million spent by the ‘RBG PAC’ was donated by the Elon Musk Revocable Trust on October 24, according to new filings from the Federal Elections Commission. The amount is part of the $250 million he spent in total to propel Trump to the 2024 election win.

The group used some of the $20.5 million funds to buy ads distancing the president-elect from abortion bans put in place in Republican-led states after a Supreme Court containing three Trump-appointed justices overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022.

The ads, both of which are still viewable on the organization’s website, feature female speakers praising Trump’s past handling of the economy and repeating the president-elect’s claims that he would not pass a federal ban on abortion. The ads did not feature Ginsburg, but the PAC’s website prominently displays her portrait beside the president-elect.

The group’s website also claims that Ginsburg agreed with Trump on the overturning of Roe v. Wade—citing her past criticism of the decision. However, Ginsburg’s criticism of the landmark decision was primarily over how the decision was structured, not because of its effect of protecting the right to abortion nationwide, according to the same New York Times article the PAC cites.

Ginsburg’s family were incensed at the association between the liberal justice–famous as a champion of women’s rights– and the conservative president-elect.

“The RBG PAC has no connection to the Ginsburg family and is an affront to my late grandmother’s legacy,” Ginsburg’s granddaughter Clara Spera told The New York Times when the ads began appearing. “The use of her name and image to support Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, and specifically to suggest that she would approve of his position on abortion, is nothing short of appalling.”

