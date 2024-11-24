Elon Musk Says Britain Is A 'Tyrannical Police State' In Latest Swipe At Keir Starmer

Elon Musk arrives before President-elect Donald Trump during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) via Associated Press

Keir Starmer has turned the UK into a “tyrranical police state”, according to Elon Musk.

The tech billionaire launched his latest attack on the prime minister on X, the social media platform he owns.

He was responding to a post about an online petition calling for an immediate general election receiving one million signatures.

Musk said: “The people of Britain have had enough of a tyrannical police state.”

Musk’s comments come just a day after he took a swipe at Starmer’s plummeting approval ratings.

He re-posted a graph showing how the PM’s popularity peaked just after the general election in July.

Since then, Starmer’s net approval rating has slumped from plus 11 to minus 38 as his government has been hit by a series of controversies.

Responding to the findings, Musk wrote: “The voice of the people is a great antidote.”

His feud with the PM has been going on since the riots which hit the UK in the summer in the wake of the killing of three young girls in Southport.

Downing Street slapped down the billionaire tech boss for claiming “civil war is inevitable” in the UK.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “There’s no justification for comments like that and what we’ve seen in this country is organised illegal thuggery which has no place on our streets or online.”

But responding to a video posted on X by Starmer in which he said the government “will not tolerate attacks on mosques or on Muslim communities”, Musk replied: “Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on all communities?”

Earlier this month, Musk re-ignited the war of words by criticising the introduction of inheritance tax for agricultural land by Rachel Reeves in the Budget.

Musk’s ongoing criticism of Starmer is a problem for the PM as he tries to strike up a good relationship with president-elect Trump.

The X owner was one of the Republican’s biggest supporters during the US election campaign and has been appointed to head up a new Department of Government Efficiency aimed at tackling waste and saving trillions of dollars.

