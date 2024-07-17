Elon Musk says California gender ID law 'final straw' as he moves HQs to Texas

Elon Musk has said California's new gender identification law was the "final straw" and that he is moving the SpaceX and X headquarters to Texas.

The billionaire posted on X on Tuesday that he plans to move SpaceX from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas, and X to Austin from San Francisco.

The new law, signed on Monday by California governor Gavin Newsom, bars school districts from requiring staff to notify parents of their child's gender identification change.

"This is the final straw," Mr Musk wrote

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children."

Tesla, where Mr Musk is chief executive, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin from Palo Alto, California, in 2021.

Mr Musk has also said he has moved his residence from California to Texas, where there is no state personal income tax.

On Monday, it was reported by Bloomberg he was donating to a political group working to elect presidential candidate Donald Trump.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this figure was going to be around $45m (£35m) a month.