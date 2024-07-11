Elon Musk says he is going to put brain chip into second person – despite major issues with the first

Andrew Griffin
·2 min read
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Elon Musk’s Neuralink is aiming to put its second brain chip into a person, the billionaire has said.

The operation is scheduled within the “the next week or so”, he and executives at the company said in an update. After that, the company hopes to implant the chip in the “high single digits” of people this year.

That is despite issues with the first recipient, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, who received the chip in January.

Initially, Neuralink said that his implant had gone “extremely well”, and the company said he was using it to play games among other tasks.

In the week after the implant was completed, however, some of the 64 “threads” that are implanted into the brain have disconnected. The company has considered removing the implant from his brain, according to reports.

In the latest update, Mr Musk and his staff said that about 15 per cent of the channels in Mr Arbaugh’s implant are in use. But he is still able to use the system to watch videos, read, and conduct other tasks, they said.

Neuralink is working on ways to try and avoid happening the same again. It said that now it knows that it is possible for the threads to retract, it will design them in different ways.

That will include sculpting the surface of the skull so that there is a smaller gap under the skull, for instance. Neuralink will also place some threads deeper into the brain and watch how it moves.

Neuralink’s first experiment, dubbed ‘Telepathy’, uses 1,024 electrodes across the 64 flexible leads or threads. Each of them is thinner than a human hair and can be placed independently into the brain.

They then run into the implant, which can be connected to a charger and a computer that takes its signals and turns them into actions, such as moving a cursor around on a screen.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • NASA Investigating Mysterious Radio Signals From the Sun

    Tuning In The Sun's surface semi-regularly erupts in spectacular events like coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar flares that awe us with their displays of power. But these forms of solar activity also contain a subtler element that intrigue astronomers: mysterious radio signals that, in the decades since they were first observed, have proved impossible […]

  • ‘Most complete dinosaur’ in a century unearthed in the Isle of Wight

    Comptonatus chasei was a plant-eater about the size of a big male American bison, scientists said.

  • NASA says it has no plans to use SpaceX to rescue 2 stranded astronauts

    Astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore are stuck in space after Boeing's Starliner spacecraft faced a series of issues on its first crewed voyage.

  • Ancient temple and theater 3,500 years older than Machu Picchu discovered in Peru

    Archaeologists in Peru have unearthed the remains of what they believe are a 4,000-year-old temple and theater, shining a new light on the origins of complex religions in the region.

  • The Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole Has a Secret Chimney

    Astronomers uncovered Sagittarius A*'s vast X-ray chimney, which changes our understanding of black holes and galactic mechanics.

  • NASA astronauts say they are confident in Boeing Starliner abilities despite spacecraft's issues

    NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said during a Wednesday press conference that they're confident the troubled Boeing Starliner spacecraft can carry them safely back home to Earth.

  • Demand for rare elements used in clean energy could help clean up abandoned coal mines in Appalachia

    In the hills of West Virginia, researchers are finding that water pouring out of abandoned coal mines contains the rare earth elements that are so valuable for making everything from electric vehicle batteries to fighter jets smaller, lighter or more powerful. (AP Video: Marc Levy)

  • Europe's Ariane-6 rocket blasts off on maiden flight

    After a successful launch, the upper stage of the rocket goes on to experience an anomaly.

  • Ankylosaurus: A Tank-like Herbivore With a Killer Club Tail

    Ankylosaurus was a dinosaur with short, squat legs that allowed it to run at about 6 miles per hour â fast, but not fast enough to outrun a large carnivorous predator like Tyrannosaurus rex.

  • Astronomers find nearest massive black hole – study

    The black hole has been observed in the star cluster called Omega Centauri – a collection of around 10 million stars.

  • Elusive mid-sized black hole spotted at center of swallowed galaxy

    Astronomers have scrutinized a cluster of stars that is the apparent remnant core of a relatively small galaxy that was swallowed by the sprawling Milky Way 8 to 10 billion years ago. The researchers said on Wednesday the unusual motion of seven stars in this cluster provides compelling evidence for the presence of an elusive mid-sized black hole at its heart. The cluster, called Omega Centauri, contains about 10 million stars.

  • Long-awaited European rocket experiences ‘anomaly’ before reentry to Earth

    The European Space Agency’s Ariane 6 rocket clinched its maiden launch Tuesday from a site in French Guiana. But an “anomaly” occurred before it dove back toward Earth.

  • The Invasive Joro Spider Is Getting Cozy in the U.S.

    Native to East Asia, the Joro spider has adapted to life in the southern U.S. and, as far as we know, is a beneficial addition to the ecosystem.

  • Icy super-Earth identified by Webb as 'promising' alien water world

    This exoplanet may be the best place to look for signs of life beyond the Solar System.

  • Ancient DNA reveals possible cause of mysterious population collapse 5,000 years ago, scientists say

    The oldest known plague victims date back to around 5,000 years ago in Europe. Ancient DNA reveals the role the disease may have played in a mysterious population decline.

  • NASA astronauts 'confident' Boeing Starliner will bring them home

    STORY: SUNITA WILLIAMS: “I have a real good feeling in my heart that the spacecraft will bring us home, no problem.”The first two astronauts to fly Boeing’s Starliner capsule say they’re “confident” it can bring them home.They've already been in space much longer than expected. Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams had their first news conference since docking to the International Space Station more than a month ago.BARRY WILMORE: “Absolutely confident.”WILLIAMS: “I feel confident that if we had to, if there was a problem with the International Space Station, we can get in our spacecraft and we can undock, talk to our team and figure out the best way to come home.”The veteran NASA astronauts and former U.S. Navy test pilots are waiting for the company and the U.S. space agency to fix an array of thruster issues.They were launched aboard Starliner on June 5 from Florida and docked the next day at the ISS.They were supposed to spend about eight days there.Now, their mission has been extended indefinitely due to a series of issues with Starliner's propulsion system.WILMORE: You know, that mantra you've heard, failure is not an option. That's why we are staying here now.”WILLIAMS: “It feels good to float around. It feels good to be in space and work up here with the International Space Station team. So, yeah, it's great to be up here. So I'm not complaining, Butch isn't complaining that we're here for a couple of weeks, extra weeks.”Five of Starliner's 28 maneuvering thrusters went dead during its 24-hour trek to the station, a propellant valve failed to properly close and there have been five leaks of helium, which is used to pressurize the thrusters.The current test mission is Boeing's final step before the spacecraft can clinch NASA certification for routine astronaut flights. That would make it the second U.S. orbital capsule alongside SpaceX's Crew Dragon.A NASA chief has said extra testing could last at least a “couple weeks” before Starliner gets the green light to bring the astronauts back to Earth.NASA and Boeing have said it is capable of getting them home in the event of an emergency on the ISS.But the capsule is not approved to fly home under normal, non-emergency circumstances until its thruster issues are resolved—or at least better understood.NASA and Boeing officials have emphasized that the two astronauts are not stranded in space.

  • Health Matters: Canadian Blood Services looking to develop dried plasma

    Canadian Blood Services is working to figure out how to safely dry plasma for use in regions where it isn't currently available. Dried serum was a life-saving battlefield measure that helped injured soldiers during the Second World War and the Korean War, but plasma is more complex. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for July 11, 2024.

  • Scientists discover Jupiter-like exoplanet that smells of rotten eggs

    Scientists made an exciting -- and pungent -- announcement about a nearby exoplanet this week, finding that a planetary body with a likeness to Jupiter smells of rotten eggs. Analyzing data gathered by the James Webb Space Telescope, scientists discovered that an exoplanet named HD 189733 b contains hydrogen sulfide, a colorless gas emitted by decaying organic matter with a strong, egg-like odor.

  • Boeing Starliner astronaut says the spacecraft is ‘truly amazing’ despite malfunctions and delays

    Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft and its crew have been in space for more than a month with no clear end date in sight.

  • ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ Review: Scarlett Johansson Goes Don Draper and Doris Day in a Fizzy, Fleeting Space-Race Rom-Com

    Channing Tatum plays Johansson's romantic counterpart in Greg Berlanti's screwball comedy that imagines if the Apollo 11 landing was actually faked by someone other than Stanley Kubrick.