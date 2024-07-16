Elon Musk Says He’s Moving SpaceX And X From California To Texas, Blames New Trans Privacy Law

Elon Musk is moving the headquarters of social media platform X and rocket ship maker SpaceX from California to Texas, blaming a new law that bars school districts in the state from requiring that parents be notified of changes in their child’s gender identification.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law, the of its kind in the nation, on Monday. It says school staff can’t be required to disclose a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation to any other person without the child’s permission, with some exceptions.

It also requires the California Department of Education to develop resources for families of LGBTQ+ students in grade 7 through high school.

The law takes effect in January.

“This is the final straw,” Musk posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” he wrote.

“I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.”

Musk, also the CEO of Tesla, moved the electric automaker’s corporate headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin in 2021 to protest against the Bay Area’s tough coronavirus lockdowns.

Rocketship maker SpaceX will move its headquarters from Hawthorne, Calif., to its Starbase facility in Boca Chica. Texas.

According to news reports, X, which is based in San Francisco, will move to Austin.

