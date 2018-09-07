Elon Musk Smoked A Blunt On Joe Rogan's Podcast

Elon Musk embraced the chill vibes set forth by Joe Rogan and smoked a blunt on the comedian’s podcast on Thursday night.

“Is that a joint? Or is it a cigar?” asked the Tesla CEO before “The Joe Rogan Experience” host indicated it was marijuana inside tobacco.

Upon Rogan asking if he’s ever had it, Musk says that he thinks he “tried one once” before Rogan teases: “Come on, man. You probably can’t because of stockholders, right?”

Musk then bends and says, “I mean it’s legal, right?” before taking a drag. (The show is recorded in California.) You can watch the whole exchange below:

Elon Musk smoking a blunt for the first time on Joe Rogan's podcast is Internet gold pic.twitter.com/nx8zQ7HlyB — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 7, 2018

The moment has already sent the internet into a tailspin, with Rogan himself steering the masses towards memes:

Here’s what others are saying:

Me when I saw that Elon Musk smoking weed video pic.twitter.com/KTfv4QChAo — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 7, 2018

anyway i, like all of you, am truly shocked that elon musk doesn't vape — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) September 7, 2018

every Fortnite Discord server in America just went NUTS pic.twitter.com/jgAK261uLl — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) September 7, 2018

Hey if you’re wondering what it would look like if Principal Skinner got Stockholm syndrome after being taken hostage by a UFC fighter, check out Elon Musk on Joe Rogan — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) September 7, 2018

Elon Musk didn't even inhale smh... pic.twitter.com/HObygPnRYt — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) September 7, 2018

Dear East Coast Twitter;



I know it is the middle of the night, but when you wake up, you will wake up to Elon Musk hitting a blunt, and this is the best gift I think you can get. — Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) September 7, 2018

Why do all white men over 30 make this face when they smoke weed pic.twitter.com/vOirswfkMe — Myles Tanzer (@mylestanzer) September 7, 2018

You: Good CEOs aren't worth millions of dollars.

Also you, probably: Hey, Elon Musk smoking weed is going to wipe BILLIONS off Tesla's market cap! — Sam Bowman (@s8mb) September 7, 2018

Outside of the reefer madness, the duo chatted about everything from China to humanity to artificial intelligence in the two-and-a-half-hour podcast.

There’s even a moment with a Samurai sword that leads this reporter to believe that the simulation we just might be living in is officially on the fritz:

this is The Joe Rogan Experience distilled into its most perfect form pic.twitter.com/RLjUmyoUPy — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) September 7, 2018

You can watch this episode and more of “The Joe Rogan Experience” on YouTube.