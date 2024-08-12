Elon Musk spent billions to destroy Twitter. Now he’s unleashing Trump on X

Alex Woodward
·5 min read

Elon Musk has spent billions of dollars for this moment.

In 2022, the world’s wealthiest man bought Twitter for $44 billion, then crudely reshaped the platform into X by slashing attempts to stop disinformation and conspiracy theories from flooding the platform and welcoming the return of previously banned users to set the tone.

He has created his own personal echo chamber that now reaches tens of millions of users daily, priming the platform for Donald Trump’s return to promote his presidential campaign.

Trump fired off several X posts on Monday morning — just hours before his scheduled “interview” with Musk on the platform at 8 p.m. ET. His return to a platform he once used as his daily megaphone comes as his 2024 presidential campaign struggles against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, and as Musk fails to win over advisertisers while also suing them for leaving.

The former president’s account was “permanently suspended” from the influential social media platform in the wake of the January 6 attack, out of fear that his posts would incite more violence after he failed to stop a mob of his supporters from storming the Capitol to prevent his election loss.

Twenty-two months later, in November 2023, Musk opened up a poll that asked users to click “yes” or “no” on whether he should reinstate Trump.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk wrote, adding, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” the Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.”

Elon Musk has endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, boosted pro-Trump content and false claims and conspiracy theories on his X platform, and launched a super PAC to help get him elected (AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk has endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign, boosted pro-Trump content and false claims and conspiracy theories on his X platform, and launched a super PAC to help get him elected (AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has not made any indication that he plans to return to the platform full-time — he has his own multimillion-dollar investment in Twitter clone Truth Social, where he has an audience of more than 7.5 million followers.

But he posted his mugshot on X after he surrendered in Atlanta on election interference charges in 2023, and on August 12, he shared a video and a series of campaign statements to promote his “interview” with the man who made his return to the platform possible.

Musk has said Trump’s appearance will include a “highly entertaining” discussion that is “unscripted with no limits on subject matter.”

Musk formally endorsed Trump on July 13, after a 20-year-old gunman fired an AR-15 at the former president during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Over the last month, Musk has published dozens of statements to his more than 193 million followers to support Trump and his running mate JD Vance, or to attack Democratic rivals Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

False statements about US elections created by X’s AI chatbot Grok have prompted several secretaries of state to urge Musk to fix the platform, but it does not appear that Musk has even responded. The Independent’s requests for comment have all been met with an auto-generated message that X is “busy.”

Musk has not only wielded a platform and algorithm that he owns to support the GOP ticket, the billionaire has also launched a Trump-supporting political action committee that is able to spend and raise unlimited dollars to try to get Trump elected.

At least two states are investigating the PAC for deceiving voters with an apparently fake “voter registration” campaign.

Since his endorsement and PAC support, Trump has been gushing over Musk at campaign rallies and in fundraising messages.

“I love Elon Musk,” Trump said from a rally in Michigan on July 20. “We have to make life good for us smart people. And he’s as smart as you get … He gives me $45 million a month. C’mon. Not $45 million. He gives me $45 million a month.”

Musk later clarified that he was supporting Trump’s campaign at a “lower level” through his PAC.

Donald Trump speaks with Elon Musk at the White House in 2017 (AP)
Donald Trump speaks with Elon Musk at the White House in 2017 (AP)

Trump has spent months calling the electric vehicle industry “lunacy,” telling supporters they should “rot in hell, “and claiming that President Joe Biden’s support for EV manufacturing will be a “bloodbath” for the American economy.

Now that he has the support from Tesla’s CEO, Trump says he has “no choice” but to support them.

“I have to be because, you know, Elon endorsed me very strongly,” Trump told supporters in Atlanta this month. “So, I have no choice.”

Within the last month, Trump’s fundraising arm has sent at least four messages saying “I love Elon Musk!” to tout his endorsement and promote what he is calling the “interview of the century.”

Trump returns to Twitter/X while still actively promoting the false election claims that fueled the attack that got him kicked off in the first place.

Musk’s own account — the most-followed account on the platform — reads more like a far-right activist’s feed, spreading alarmist and reactionary claims, including false statements about 2024 elections that have been viewed more than a billion times.

Musk mostly fails to correct or acknowledge false statements that appear in his feed, after they’ve been viewed tens of millions of times. None of 50 false claims he shared between January and July that were recently analyzed by a watchdog group had any “community note” to debunk them.

Attempts by election officials to address them directly also have failed to make a dent. Arizona election official Stephen Richer, a Republican, has directly responded to Musk’s false statements about mail-in ballots and voter eligibility, and has even invited Musk to tour Maricopa County’s facilities to look for himself.

Last month, Richer lost his re-election campaign to another GOP candidate who has dodged questions about whether he believes the 2020 results were fraudulent.

“Elon Musk is abusing his privileged position as owner of a small, but politically influential, social media platform to sow disinformation that generates discord and distrust,” according to Center for Countering Digital Hate CEO Imran Ahmed, whose group found Musk responsible for more than 1 billion views on evidence-free election claims.

The platform has “failed woefully to contain the kind of algorithmically-boosted incitement that we all know can lead to real-world violence, as we experienced on January 6, 2021,” he said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • Harris campaign fires back at Trump after he accuses her of faking ‘massive’ crowd sizes

    Vice President Harris’s campaign fired back at former President Trump after he accused her, without evidence, of using artificial intelligence to create false depictions of “massive” crowds at her rallies. “1) This is an actual photo of a 15,000-person crowd for Harris-Walz in Michigan,” the KamalaHQ account wrote on the social platform X, responding to…

  • Travellers accuse screening officers at Ottawa airport of 'unprofessional' behaviour

    The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai

  • Trump Breaks Twitter Hiatus With New Video Depicting Himself As Nation’s Hero

    His return to the social media platform comes ahead of an interview scheduled with X owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk.

  • Walz Slammed by Former Battalion Leader: ‘He Did Not Earn the Rank’

    The former battalion commander of Tim Walz’s National Guard unit launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota governor over his military rank, according to reports.Republicans have accused Kamala Harris’ running mate of “stolen valor” over alleged distortions of his 24 years in the National Guard. One of the claims is that Walz has misrepresented his rank since his retirement from the service in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq.John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of Walz’s battalion

  • Barron Trump’s BFF Becomes MAGA’s Gen Z Ambassador

    Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a

  • Trump spreads false conspiracy theory about Harris’ Detroit crowd size

    Donald Trump falsely claimed in a series of social media posts Sunday that “nobody” attended Vice President Kamala Harris’ Michigan rally last week — and said his Democratic rival should be “disqualified” over a “fake crowd picture.”

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • Ex-Putin Adviser's Absurd Explanation Why It's Acceptable For Ukraine To Be Invaded – But Not Russia

    Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.

  • Harris warns of implications of Supreme Court Trump immunity ruling

    In her remarks at a campaign rally in Nevada, Vice President Harris warned about the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month in former President Trump’s immunity case. “So much is on the line in this election and understand, this is not 2016, this is not 2020. This time around, the stakes are even…

  • Trump and his allies once cheered hacked materials. No longer, now that they say he's a target

    Donald Trump was once a cheerleader of publicizing hacked materials. “Russia, if you're listening,” Trump said during a press conference in his 2016 presidential run, when Hillary Clinton's deleted personal emails were a hot topic, “I hope you are able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing.”

  • Ann Coulter calls Trump an ‘awful, awful person’ but says she’ll vote for him

    Ann Coulter said she will vote for former President Trump in November, despite thinking he is an “awful, awful person,” because of his pick of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running mate. The conservative media pundit has mostly sworn off Trump and urged on his rivals in the 2024 primary election, but told C-SPAN’s…

  • From Biden to Gabbard, here's what Harris' past debates show before a faceoff with Trump

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly taunted her opponent's seeming reluctance to debate, telling a series of raucous audiences about Donald Trump's criticisms of her: “As the saying goes, if you’ve got something to say, say it to my face.”

  • Joe Biden Tells ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ That He Thought Staying In 2024 Race Would Be “A Real Distraction” To Effort To Defeat Donald Trump

    In his first sit down interview since stepping aside in the 2024 presidential race, President Joe Biden said that he concluded that staying in the contest would prove to be a “real distraction,” citing the comments of Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill who feared he would drag down other candidates. Speaking to Robert Costa for …

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events

    Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Russia complained that its 'peaceful' people don't deserve to be invaded

    Ukraine's forces have advanced into Russia's Kursk region. One Russian official accused Ukraine of "intimidating the peaceful population of Russia."

  • Vance on racial attacks against wife Usha: ‘Don’t attack my wife. She’s out of your league’

    Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…

  • Ukraine Is Making Serious Moves In Its War Against Russia – And Moscow Is Furious

    Russian officials claim they will issue a "tough" response.

  • JD Vance Stuns CNN Host by Calling Stepmom Kamala Harris ‘Anti-Child’

    Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) continued his brazen framing of Democrats as “anti-child” on Sunday, referencing COVID-19 masking as an attempt to paint his opposition as out of touch as he struggles through a weeks-long, often self-inflicted battering over his past comments.Vance told CNN host Dana Bash that Democrats had become “anti-family” in policy and that Kamala Harris’ campaign was taking his “childless cat ladies” out of context. Before becoming a senator, he told ex-Fo