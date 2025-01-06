Elon Musk’s Starlink wifi to arrive on United Airlines this spring

United’s first commercial Embraer E-175 flight fitted with Starlink will fly by spring (Getty Images)

United Airlines has announced that it will test Elon Musk’s Starlink for high-speed in-flight internet on aircraft in February.

According to the airline, the first commercial Embraer E-175 flight fitted with Starlink will fly by spring, with the first mainline plane expected to take off before December this year.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is a satellite internet constellation that delivers fast broadband using a low Earth orbit.

The service will be free for all MileagePlus members and include inflight entertainment such as streaming services, shopping and gaming.

Membership to the United Airlines loyalty scheme is free for passengers to sign up for and works on an air miles basis, which can be used towards checked bag fees, wifi and award flights.

United plans to have its entire two-cabin regional fleet outfitted with Starlink technology by the end of 2025.

The airline said that it will eventually add Starlink to its entire fleet.

Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus, said: “We have a lot planned for our MileagePlus members this year and adding Starlink to as many planes as we can – as quickly as we can – is at the centre of it all.

“It’s not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it’s also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.”

Last October, a Qatar Airways aircraft took off with free onboard internet for passengers to stream, game and work in a new partnership with Starlink.

The airline and Musk launched the first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 on a 22 October flight from Doha to London.

Qatar Airways is the first airline in the Middle East to offer Starlink to passengers with internet that operates “from gate to gate”.

