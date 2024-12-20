Elon Musk will try to ‘dominate’ UK politics, warns Jeremy Corbyn, amid rumoured $100m Reform donation

Jacob Phillips
·3 min read

Jeremy Corbyn has warned tech tycoon Elon Musk wants to “dominate” UK politics amid reports that the X owner Mr Musk has been preparing to make a large donation to Reform UK.

Earlier this week, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage suggested talks were underway with Elon Musk about a potential donation to the party, saying that the two had discussed money and there will be “ongoing negotiations”.

Although Mr Farage says that no actual figures have been confirmed yet, it has been reported Musk could give Reform UK $100m - which would be the biggest ever British political donation.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party treasurer Nick Candy during their meeting with Elon Musk (PA Media)
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and party treasurer Nick Candy during their meeting with Elon Musk (PA Media)

Asked about his thoughts on Reform UK, Mr Corbyn told the Standard: “I’m worried that Elon Musk has vast amounts of money in which he intends to try and dominate UK politics.

“That does worry me and there ought to be some laws about it, funding laws in parties are still inadequate.

“The idea that some global billionaire can buy into a political party and then use unobjective TV channels like GB News to endlessly promote that party and those ideas.

“We are beginning to look a bit like the Fox News milieu of politics that the USA has been dominated by.

“I want us to have an open democracy, a vibrant democracy in which all opinions can be vetted and discussed.”

A potential huge donation to Reform from Musk has sparked calls for reform of donations to political parties.

Mr Farage described his hour-long meeting with Mr Musk at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Monday as “great” and “historic”, saying he and party treasurer Nick Candy had “learned a great deal about the Trump ground game”.

“We only have one more chance left to save the West and we can do great things together,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Corbyn has ruled out that he is starting his own political party, having joined forces with four other independent pro-Palestinian MPs elected in July’s election in a bid to exercise more influence in the Commons.

The Independent Alliance, which was formed in September, outnumbers the Green Party and matches the number of Reform UK MPs.

Mr Corbyn told the Standard: “We had not met before we just got to know each other. We are a group in Parliament and our job is to speak up and we work very well together on issues such as the two-child benefit cap, the winter fuel allowance, and of course the pursuit of Gaza and the treatment of the Palestinian people.

“We are not a registered political party. I don’t think political parties should be formed in or from parliament I think they should be from the grassroots community.”

The MP added: “There are independent councillors and independent groups all over the country who are doing a lot of things, campaigning against the two-child benefit cap and all the other issues of social justice and public ownership of Royal Mail.

“That is going to become an increasingly organised political voice so watch as we develop next year. You’ll see interesting things.”

