Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson ‘Secretly Lobbied’ for Vance

The nomination of J.D. Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate was backed by a whispering campaign from Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and David Sacks.

Axios reports all three were swift to drop the former president a line after Saturday’s botched assassination, pushing Vance’s VP virtues despite the Ohio senator’s historic criticism of Trump’s first stint at the White House.

Carlson’s understood to have said Vance “doesn’t secretly hate Trump, as all the rest of them do,” citing a hardline stance against further aid to Ukraine as a sign of shared fundamental values.

Not that Trump may have needed all that much courting. Insiders reportedly claim the White House hopeful is fairly smitten with Vance’s perceived “youth and vigor.”

The Ohio Senator, who holds a Yale Law degree, is also thought to put something of a finer intellectual spin on Trump’s otherwise earthier appeal to the campaign’s support base.

‘America’s Hitler’: All the Times J.D. Vance Trashed Trump

Plans are apparently to “park [him in] Pennsylvania for the next four months, with side trips to Michigan and Wisconsin,” shoring up support in the shooting’s aftermath with a view to blocking a Biden win in otherwise crucial Blue Wall states.

Musk and Sacks are themselves part of a wider cabal of tech billionaires who’ve pledged to pour money into a political committee in support of Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency.

Other donors to the America PAC, as it’s known, include Palantir founder Joe Lonsdale and crypto-bro twins Cameran and Tyler Winklevoss, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

