Is Elon Musk's daily $1-million giveaway an attempt to influence voters — and is it legal?
Billionaire Elon Musk is putting up millions of his own money to give to registered voters who sign his petition pledging support to the First and Second Amendments, which protect the rights to free speech and gun ownership. Musk, who endorsed Donald Trump, is facing accusations he's trying to sway voters. But legal expert Brad Smith explains why it would be 'hard to prosecute' Musk for pushing the envelope of election law.