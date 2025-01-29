Elon Musk's praise for European right-wing branded 'disgusting' by German chancellor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called Elon Musk's backing of right-wing parties in the European Union "really disgusting".
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called Elon Musk's backing of right-wing parties in the European Union "really disgusting".
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday will sign the Laken Riley Act into law as his administration's first piece of legislation. It mandates the detention and potential deportation of people in the U.S. illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes before they've actually been convicted.
Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.
Caroline Kennedy told the Senate on Tuesday not to confirm her “perverse” first cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump’s health secretary. “I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together,” Kennedy, the only living child of John F. Kennedy, wrote in a letter to senators. “It’s no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator.” The letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Daily Beast and first reported by The Washington Post, was sent on th
Another desperate cry for attention from the most thin-skinned of them all: Trump supporters.
I guess I'm in my vegan era.
A CNN interview took an odd turn when a senior White House adviser called out federal employees who voted for Kamala Harris in the last election. The interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, was full of back-and-forth exchanges between the pair. In one tense moment, Miller steered his Tuesday interview on The Lead away from the federal funding freeze to talk about government employees’ political leanings.
Karoline Leavitt’s debut White House press briefing comments about condoms and the truth also drew intense scrutiny.
Melania Trump’s newest portrait has just released and many of her fans are claiming she’s out for revenge this presidential term. The first lady, dressed in a black power suit, stood with her hands pushed to the desk in the striking black and white photo. Melania’s portrait, taken in the Yellow Oval Room in the White House, impressed conservatives with her picture somewhat resembling her husband’s own serious-toned presidential portrait.
Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…
Raise your hand if you haven't seen any of these photos.
Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking
The late night host said the first lady looked especially pleased to see one longtime Trump nemesis.
Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former leader at a New Hampshire youth detention center who was convicted of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998 was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.
The Duke of Sussex has recorded a new video from his home with Meghan Markle and two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – check out his holiday-worthy veranda
Henry Louis Gates Jr. leaves the actress speechless after revealing her ancestor "basically created modern Europe" on 'Finding Your Roots'
WASHINGTON — As Canada makes its case for enhanced border security to U.S. President Donald Trump's top security picks, a prominent Republican senator says Canada’s recent investment announcement was tardy but welcome.
Americans have a dim view of some of President Donald Trump's early barrage of executive orders, including his attempt to do away with so-called birthright citizenship and his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Since taking office on Jan. 20, the Republican president has moved quickly to crack down on immigration and scale back the size of government, efforts that respondents to the three-day poll that closed on Sunday look on more favorably. Overall, the poll showed 45% of Americans approve of Trump's performance as president, down slightly from 47% in a Jan. 20-21 poll.
It’s “deeper” than just attempting to sow chaos, warned the former labor secretary.
The president told reporters on Air Force One that work would keep him off the links on Monday — but he got in a round anyway.