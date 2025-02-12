Elon Musk's Son Only Needs 1 Booger To Steal Show At White House Event

Elon Musk’s son managed to steal the show from his dad and President Donald Trump on Tuesday ― and he only needed one booger to do it.

The Tesla mogul was at the White House on Tuesday to meet with reporters and discuss his work to downsize the government via his Department of Government Efficiency, the subject of a multitude of ongoing court challenges.

Musk also brought X Æ A-12 Musk, his 4-year-old son with singer Grimes, to the presser, and the little tyke stole the show.

Video from the event shows Musk attempting to explain the work DOGE is doing. X ― who Trump called a “high-IQ individual ― tries to occupy himself while the grown-ups do their boring adult stuff.

Eventually, X’s finger found its way its way to his nose and he can be seen sticking up his schnoz and pulling out what is commonly called a “booger.”

X later appeared to wipe the booger from his finger on to the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Although Musk later posted a video of the White House visit, his clip left out his son booger-hunting.

Of course, people on social media had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.

What is Trump thinking right there 🤣 pic.twitter.com/eKexOtGIPz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 11, 2025

I'm watching Elon Musk's son pick his nose, eat boogers and wipe them on the Resolute desk. There's no way this kid is not annoying Trump. — Pastor of Muppets (@JackInBlackTN) February 11, 2025

President Musk and his son who ate a booger after picking his nose. This is absolutely humiliating.



Thanks President Musk and VP Trump pic.twitter.com/ACEE9wnPV7 — Bort Samson (@UncouthBuzzard) February 11, 2025

It is just MADDENING watching @realDonaldTrump spewing nonsense, @elonmusk talking about federal programs from the perspective of someone who knew NOTHING about those programs he wanted to cut, and tiny Musk feasting on booger after booger…



ARE WE IN HELL?! pic.twitter.com/O44n1Up0Lq — James 😵💫 (@jameswang315) February 11, 2025

Trump babysitting Elon’s kid while Musk holds court with the press in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/NUduMHxWI3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 11, 2025

How many kids can say the wiped a booger on the presidents desk? Elon Musk boy X can probably say that. https://t.co/zbjvBUxVx3 — HFLaughs (@HFLaughs) February 11, 2025

LMAO Elon Musk’s son is picking his nose right next to President Trump while his dad is talking 😂😂😂



He might have put one on Trump’s desk. Such a cute moment while discussing serious issues with fraud and waste. pic.twitter.com/7gRQCAlK6Z — Jeff Criswell (@JeffCriswell01) February 11, 2025

