David Moye
·2 min read
Elon Musk's Son Only Needs 1 Booger To Steal Show At White House Event

Elon Musk’s son managed to steal the show from his dad and President Donald Trump on Tuesday ― and he only needed one booger to do it.

The Tesla mogul was at the White House on Tuesday to meet with reporters and discuss his work to downsize the government via his Department of Government Efficiency, the subject of a multitude of ongoing court challenges.

Musk also brought X Æ A-12 Musk, his 4-year-old son with singer Grimes, to the presser, and the little tyke stole the show.

Video from the event shows Musk attempting to explain the work DOGE is doing. X ― who Trump called a “high-IQ individual ― tries to occupy himself while the grown-ups do their boring adult stuff.

Eventually, X’s finger found its way its way to his nose and he can be seen sticking up his schnoz and pulling out what is commonly called a “booger.”

X later appeared to wipe the booger from his finger on to the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

Although Musk later posted a video of the White House visit, his clip left out his son booger-hunting.

Of course, people on social media had thoughts. Lots of thoughts.

