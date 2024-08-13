Elon’s Trump Spaces Chat Is a Total Disaster

Fifteen months after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his presidential campaign during an X Spaces event hampered by technical difficulties, Donald Trump’s effort Monday to turn the tide in his presidential campaign ran into a similar problem, with many unable to join his much-hyped live conversation with Elon Musk.

Their Spaces event drew 100,000 listeners at the scheduled start time of 8 p.m. Eastern, but complaints made around the same time made it clear that not all was going to plan, with top trending posts on X including “unable,” “crashed,” and “TwitterBlackout.” Trump’s Spaces post was seen around 11 million times by the top of the tour, with a “details not available” message showing for an unknown number of users.

Musk, aware of the problem, claimed a distributed denial-of-service attack—which is, by definition, malicious in nature—was to blame.

“There appears to be a massive DDOS attack on 𝕏. Working on shutting it down.

Worst case, we will proceed with a smaller number of live listeners and post the conversation later,” he wrote on X.

Musk then claimed that a test of the Spaces system earlier in the day was carried out with “8 million concurrent listeners.”

The pair’s conversation occurred a few weeks after Musk endorsed Trump’s presidential campaign on the day of the former president’s attempted assassination. Shortly thereafter, Musk had reportedly agreed to give a pro-Trump political action committee $45 million per month until the election, but a week later said he would not be doing so. His endorsement still stands.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

