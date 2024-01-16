Elton John becomes an EGOT
Sir Elton has gained EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. He has shared that he is ‘incredibly humbled’ and ‘incredibly grateful’ for the achievement, according to Variety. The prolific singer and songwriter won the Best Variety Special award at the Emmys on Monday for his farewell concert, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium. Elton’s husband David Furnish picked up the award on his behalf, as the musician was at home recovering from a knee operation.