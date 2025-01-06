Elton John jokes about health issues at Golden Globes: 'Not as bad as it seems'

Elton John was in good spirits at the Golden Globe Awards amid a monthslong health battle.

The five-time Grammy winner shared on social media last September that he was dealing with a "severe eye infection," which left him with "limited" vision in one eye. John, 77, made light of the ailment during Sunday's ceremony, where he presented best original score alongside Americana singer Brandi Carlile.

"I don't know if you know, but there have been a lot of stories going around about my regressive eyesight," John said. "So I'm here to show everybody that it's not as bad as it seems, so I'm pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna."

Elton John onstage during a London Film Festival screening of "Elton John: Never Too Late" in London on Oct. 10, 2024.

The joke earned raucous laughs from the crowd, and Carlile went on to present the award to "Challengers" composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for their club-ready music in the tennis film.

Elton John, while standing next to Brandi Carlile, reassured everyone that his health issues with his eyes aren't as bad as everyone thinks:



"I'm so pleased to be here with my co-host, Rihanna."#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/o16MAflMRw — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

John has spoken out frequently about his eyesight in recent months, telling "Good Morning America" in November that he was "floored" losing his right eyesight.

"It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see," John said. "And my left eye's not the greatest. There's hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment, because I can do (an interview) like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don't know, because I can't see a lyric for a start."

"I can't see anything," he continued. "I can't read anything. I can't watch anything."

John, who last won a Globe in 2020 for biopic "Rocketman," is back in the awards hunt for new documentary "Never Too Late."

The five-time Grammy-winning singer ended his final tour last summer. In 2021, he postponed a series of shows on the tour and said he would undergo a hip operation due to his "increasing difficulties moving" following a fall.

In August 2023, John was also hospitalized after a slip at home. A spokesperson told USA TODAY that he was "immediately discharged" and was in good health after check ups.

