Elton John Jokes 'There's Not Much of Me Left' Before Listing His Missing Organs: 'But I'm Still Here'

Elton John is thankful for his family and fans after suffering several health issues through the years. On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the singer-songwriter, 77, delivered an emotional speech as he attended the New York Film Festival premiere of Elton John: Never Too Late, accompanied by his husband David Furnish and R.J. Cutler, who co-directed the documentary.