Elton John Reveals He Lost Vision in His Right Eye from an Infection: 'Floored Me'

The singer-songwriter first shared the news of his infection in September, saying that he had "only limited vision in one eye" at the time

Theo Wargo/Getty Elton John in 2023

Elton John is sharing a health update about his sight.

On Monday, Nov. 25, the singer-songwriter, 77, said in an interview with Good Morning America that he lost vision in his right eye in July. The vision loss, he said, was due to an eye infection he sustained while spending the summer in the south of France.

“It kind of floored me, and I can’t see anything. I can’t read anything, I can’t watch anything,” he explained.



When asked about his upcoming new album, John said it had "been a while since I've done anything."

"There's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment ... going into the studio and recording, I don't know," he said.

The singer added that his "left eye's not the greatest," which has prevented him from reading lyrics or watching anything, but that he's "taking the initiative to try and get it better."



Harry Durrant/Getty Elton John in Glastonbury, England, in 2023

In September, the Grammy winner shared in a post on Instagram that he had contracted an infection, noting at the time that he had "only limited vision in one eye."

“I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye,” the "Rocket Man" singer wrote.

John is currently the star of a documentary of his life, Elton John: Never Too Late, which was co-directed by his husband David Furnish and R.J. Cutler. The film, which features a song of the same name by John and singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, premiered in theaters on Nov. 15 and will be available on Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 13.

Despite his recent health issues, John considers himself lucky and is staying positive.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he said on GMA. “I’m proud of my attitude toward myself and what’s going on. I’m just very lucky and I’m very grateful.”